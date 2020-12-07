The Milton Courier invited the cast of “A COVID Christmas” to talk about why they tried out for the production, what they like best and what they found most challenging. Here are the responses we received:
Grace Egger
Grace Egger, a sophomore, is new to MHS and wanted to meet people.
What do you like best? The people, everyone is so nice.
Biggest challenge? Coming up with a character.
Kaz Bresnan
Kaz Bresnan, senior, has been in MHS Drama productions since freshman year.
What do you like best? Doing the production from the comfort of home.
What do you like least? Technology issues.
Kaz will remember how they tried to keep things normal by doing things like the virtual production.
Sarah Thul
Sarah Thul, a junior, was excited about the idea of performing in a radio drama.
What do you like best? I like how we perform four different stories which makes it more exciting
Biggest challenge? I think the biggest challenge is performing virtual and having to deal with Wi-Fi failures.
Zoe Schilling
Zoe Schilling, a sophomore, enjoys being in a production and being in a show.
What do you like best? I love doing my role (Clerk) in My Favorite Husband.
Biggest challenge? The biggest challenge for me is expressing more with my voice for my different characters.
Eleanor Parker
Eleanor Parker, senior, tried out for the production because the concept sounded interesting and she wanted to get involved in theatre during her last year of high school.
What do you like best?
My favorite thing about “A COVID Christmas” is that it has given me a chance to get back into theatre while being surrounded by talented and supportive people.
Biggest challenge? The biggest challenge has been learning to act with only my voice. So much of communication is nonverbal, but with this show, we only have our voices. Learning to convey emotion through my voice only has been the hardest, but most rewarding, part of this production.
What do you want to remember about 2020?
“I want to remember that, despite how difficult this year has been, it has also been a year of growth and change.”
Aurora Pregler
Aurora Pregler, a sophomore tried out for the production because she lovse theater and has been in theater for about 7 years.
I was really excited that we got to do something theater-related even with the pandemic,” she said.
Aurora pointed out that by doing a radio show, they even get to try something new.
It’s challenging when the Zoom meeting glitches out and we can’t hear each other or it echoes, but we get through it.
Kylie Cole
Kylie Cole, a sophomore, said, “What I like best about ‘A COVID Christmas’ is how much fun it is to listen to everyone’s acting and improvements during rehearsals.”
Biggest challenge? Trying to keep the same voice and mannerisms throughout the entire play without forcing it.
Chloe Shaw
Chloe Shaw, a freshman, has been wanting to do theater for a while but hasn’t had much opportunity.
I like that it’s more simple than other productions probably are, and there isn’t as much work to do. I dislike that we are not going to be able to do anything on stage, because that was something I was kind of looking forward to.
Samantha Brooks
Samantha Brooks, a freshman, tried out for this production “because I really like acting, and I thought this was a unique variation of it.
What do you like best?
I like that the show can still go on even though schooling went all virtual.
Biggest challenge? A reliable internet connection.
Isaac Cole
Isaac Cole, a junior, has done so many plays that he needs both hands and feet to count them all.
What does he like best? 45 minutes per bit, no stage light heat (which means fewer headaches), at home, not showing my face. We got really nice mics.
What does he like least?
What I like least is how exhausting the Google Meets are, just by their nature, not what we’re doing, and the biggest challenge is putting all of my emotion in my voice.
Renee Calteux
Renee Calteux, a freshman, wanted to try something new.
What does she like best?
All of the people and how funny everyone is.
Biggest challenge?
Getting into a new character and stepping out of my comfort zone.
Kelsey Schultz
Kelsey Schultz, a senior, tried out for the production “because I always loved the idea of voice acting and being able to express myself through my voice and voice alone.”
What I love best about ‘A COVID Christmas’ is the fact that all of the members of the cast are super nice and we all get along very well. The personalities of each of the members and even the teacher really are all amazing and we really make each other confident without acting ability. This is all new to all of us, and we are all along for the new experience.
Biggest challenge? Trying to fit drama into my schedule for work and school.
A thing that I would always want to remember about 2020 would be the brighter sides throughout the year, of course we will remember a lot of the bad things, but there were also good things that happened. We have grown closer as a community in this battle of quarantine and we are all new to this. All generations are dealing with this same issue but we are all trying to make good out of this. That is what I want to take out, the good and happiness we brought during these hard times and the help we give to others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.