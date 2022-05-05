The DNR is anticipating the construction for a new bike trail at Lake Kegonsa State Park, beginning in 2023.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week it is eyeing construction starting on a new bike trail in 2023, which would connect Lake Kegonsa State Park in Stoughton to Fish Camp County Park in McFarland.
Dane County donated the bike trail to the state as a segment of the Lower Yahara River Trail and is working to finalize planning, design, and engineering work, a release from the DNR said. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved the donation of a section of bike trail.
The new trail section will begin at a parking lot and trailhead at the historic fish net houses in Fish Camp County Park and extend south along the eastern shores of Lake Kegonsa. Eventually, the trail will extend west to the Capital City State Trail at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park to the Village of McFarland and eventually to the City of Stoughton. The first phase of trail construction of the Lower Yahara River Trail was completed in 2017.
When completed, the Dane County Lower Yahara River Trail will be a 7.5-mile paved trail for non-motorized uses, including hiking, biking and rollerblading. The trail includes access to fishing piers, restrooms, and reservable shelters. Scenic views of the water, marsh and prairie line the trail, passing through several Dane County natural resource areas.
“This new trail section is an important piece to connect our state and county natural and recreational resources and strengthen the partnership between state and county governments in providing outdoor activities to a wide variety of users,” said Sara Rigelman, DNR Recreation Liaison. “The trail is a great way for commuters, local residents and tourists to get out and explore.”
Lake Kegonsa State Park is located outside of Stoughton along the 3,200-acre lake. The park offers a swimming beach, picnic areas with reservable shelters, a boat launch, a campground, hiking and cross-country ski trails and fishing opportunities, all situated among oak woodlands, prairies, and wetlands.