The trial of 23-year-old Chandler M. Halderson resumed Tuesday morning after a six-day suspension when he tested positive for Covid last week. The suspension meant three days of testimony were lost before the three day-holiday weekend. Halderson is charged with murdering his parents, Bart and Krista Halerson of Windsor,
Halderson is charged with two felony counts each of first degree intentional homicide. Providing false information about a kidnapped or missing person, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse. The homicide charges each carry life sentences if Halderson is convicted. The other six charges carry maximum penalties totaling 62 years imprisonment.
Judge John Hyland informed everyone as the day began that one juror has been dismissed because of covid positive test before the testimony resumed. The original jury pool was 18, meaning six will be dismissed when jury deliberation begins.
Before the testimony began, Hyland ask the jurors questions about contact with others they may have had during the break. He asked a series of questions and asked for a raised hand if anyone had heard, seen, read and researched anything related to the trial. After each question, he scanned the jury and said “I see no hands.”
The Dane County Medical Examiner began Tuesday by testifying about the human remains found at the Roxbury site we're Krista Halderson's remains were found the jury was given photo booklets to follow to avoid projecting the graphic images the doctor performed an autopsy July 16 on the remains the testimony is followed by a forensic anthropologist and their work with the remains.
Witnesses from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and state crime lab also testified about evidence found in the Halderson home, at the Wisconsin River site where Krista Halderson’s remains were located, and the farm where Bart Halderson’s remains were found. The testimony included information about a spent bullet casing found in the basement.
Dane County assistant district attorney William Brown opened the trial of Chandler M. Halderson on January 4 with a detailed backstory of the defendant’s actions and then a timeline of early July 2021 events. Chandler Halderson’s requested a speedy trial and this case has moved quickly through the system.
The prosecution said Chandler Halderson created an elaborate story about school, fake jobs, a fictitious job offer from SpaceX, and the severity of injuries from a fall in the family home. As his “catfishing” began to unravel in June, he murdered his parents and then created a new story about his parents traveling to the family cabin to cover it up. He reported his parents missing on July 7 and was arrested the next day.
The Wednesday morning testimony detailed Chandler Halderson’s elaborate efforts to convince his parents he was enrolled at Madison College and employed in IT and working from home. Bart Halderson was finally able to learn he was not enrolled in the school in the days before the July 1 murders.