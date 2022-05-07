Cambridge track and field May 12th By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Senior Trey Colts competes in the 100-meter dash prelims. Colts ran second at 11.43 seconds. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin