Allen Lester of Waterloo, volunteering with the Lakeside Lutheran High School FFA in Lake Mills, and his sister, Paige Lester, eat their meals at the 2020 Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast outside the activity center. The annual event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds serves as a fundraiser to benefit agricultural youth (educational teams, grant programs, scholarships), FFA and 4-H Improvements at the fair park, and agricultural grants.
The event is ATV/UTV friendly as there are routes posted and now open, which lead directly to the fair park. ATV and UTV riders must follow routes and the 25 mile per hour speed limit. A map of routes in the city of Jefferson is available at https://www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/utvatv-access.
The first Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast was in 1970. Craig and Laura Beane hosted the event at the Tom Beane farm in Fort Atkinson.
Last year’s Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This will be the 20th time the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast will be at the fair park. It is the second time it will be sponsored by the fair park staff. Previous times at the fair park, it was hosted by the dairy breakfast committee.
Available meal items include Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Canadian bacon, cheese, pancakes, eggs and milk that is sourced from local farms and other agriculture products.