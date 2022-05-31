Marshall Village President Chris Campbell offered clarification on recent estimates given for potential renovations to the Marshall municipal building.
The village is in the midst of weighing a potential renovation to the municipal hall at 130 S. Pardee Street, which has been in use since the 1950s. A renovation to the building has been considered since 1999, and the Marshall Village Board recently took a step toward getting the project underway by hiring Kueny Architects of Kenosha County for design services.
While village trustees hope for a maximum $3.5 million project cost, new estimates show a higher price tag could be possible.
An April 20 spreadsheet entitled “Village of Marshall Village Hall and Police Facility,” shares cost break-downs for many possible renovations or changes to the building including interior remodeling, an office interior addition and vehicle storage remodeling, among others. Estimates for those upgrades range between $3.4 million and almost $3.8 million. The spreadsheet was shared by village clerk Lindsey Johnson with Marshall’s village hall building committee prior to an April 28 meeting, and was generated by Kueny Architects.
The $3.5 million price tag is as high as village officials want to go, Campbell and Trustee Andrea Andrews, who serves on the village hall building committee said. Campbell has also indicated that he’d like to see estimates hit around $2.5 million total.
In the spreadsheet distributed for the April 28 meeting, there is also a section of “Special Items/Alternative Items,” estimating upgrades to furniture, audio visual equipment and relocation costs. On the low end, that section adds at least $513,835 and as much as $603,835 to project costs, according to the spreadsheet.
The spreadsheet gives the village board an option to add all those special items for a higher price tag, ranging between $3.9 million and $4.4 million. That total is highlighted in at “Total GC Project Cost with Special Items” category.
The including costs to phase upgrades over time, that could add as little as $75,000 and as much as $95,000, according to the spreadsheet.
Campbell said those numbers were only intended for information, not that they were being seriously considered at that point.
“We wanted to look at everything, including building a new village hall. That is what is included in that spreadsheet,” Campbell said. “When we looked at the numbers, we realized those weren’t good budget numbers and we decided to keep looking.”
The $3.5 million figure was at the center of a censure of former Trustee Scott Michalak, which was characterized as a false statement in a complaint filed by Andrews. The complaint led to a resolution being drafted by the village, and before it could be presented at a village board meeting, Michalak resigned.
The April 28 building committee meeting was held only virtually, even though several meetings since February have been both virtual and in-person. Michalak has since questioned the village’s transparency because of the meeting. Campbell said it wasn’t a question of transparency because officials have been trying to be open about the project and have welcomed both questions and attendance at village board meetings.
Campbell also said the April 28 meeting was virtual because of illness.
“We had one person (COVID-19) positive and we had another with flu-like symptoms, so we thought it would be best if we held it virtually,” Campbell said.
Michalak wrote in social media posts that he was against a total remodel of the building and that he was for renovations of parts of the village hall, like the heating, ventilation and cooling system.
“If they really believe in this project, then sell it to the community. They should go to the community like the school district did when they went to the village board meetings and town board meetings and sell it to the residents, and take it to referendum,” Michalak said.
In the censure complaint, Andrews also alleged that Michalak went against a July 2021 vote by the village board to move forward with the village hall project.
Andrews did not return inquiries regarding the spreadsheet prior to deadline.