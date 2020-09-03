Troops for Girls gaining members

Seven girls have become members of the Boy Scouts since the nationwide organization started accepting females earlier this year, with some eyeing the top rank of Eagle Scout.
The 100 plus-year-old organization is now focused on educating, inspiring and teaching life skills to both genders. More than 31,000 girls have joined BSA nationwide since the program launched in February 2019.
15-year-old Helen Perkolup is one of the first girl members of Troop 747, inspired by her scout leader dad of Troop 47, the program for boys.
Since joining, the teen has been camping, biking, canoeing, swimming and earned merit badges in leather working, woodcarving, mammal studies and astronomy. She said she really likes being in BSA.
Boys Scouts of America’s historic move to accept females was based on parents and girls desire to join the scout ranks to take in all the activities that boys do. Shelly Perkolup, the 747 troop leader, and Helen’s mom, said that was her motivation. She wanted both her daughter and son to have the same benefits of the Boy Scout program.
Perkolup said before her daughter often came along with her brother when he was in Cub Scouts.
“Helen tagged along sharing many of the same experiences, without receiving the recognition and growth in self confidence that my son got for six years,” Perkolup said.
Boy Scouts of America Glacier’s Edge Council that includes Madison suburbs is also seeing a boost in female membership since the BSA changed its policy. More than a hundred girls have joined its ranks, said BSA-America Glacier’s Edge Council Assistant Scout Executive Jason Ballew.
The new Troops for girls is for ages 11-17.
Perkolup said seven girls have joined Troop 747 since the launch last year—all of them already had a connection to the troop. Troop 747 welcomes members from Sun Prairie, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deforest and Waunakee.
She said allowing both genders in scouting helps parents too.
“Parents like the simplicity in scheduling --one night a week at one location where both their sons and daughters can participate in our programs without the stress of coordinating schedules,” Perkolup said.
She said it can create a bond between siblings as they learn and work on new skills.
There are over 130 merit badges that scouts can earn, including one that teaches diversity and and inclusion. The BSA promotes its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) merit badges when recruiting females. Scouts can learn about nuclear science, astronomy, robotics, environmental science, veterinary science, aviation and much more.
Two of the new Troop 747 female scouts have already received challenge coins by older scout siblings encouraging them to earn the scout’s high ranking of Eagle Scout.
Perkolup said its a great opportunity to learn life-long skills and help the community. Eagle Scouts have gone on to be presidents, sports stars, actors, world leaders and astronauts. Helen said the prestigious ranking will look good on her resume.
Troop 747 started earlier this year and Perkolup said she thought more girls would have joined by now. But she said it could be because the concept is new and many may have misunderstood the mission. The BSA program is not competing with girls-only program, just offering an alternative, Perkolup said. She said many girls participate in both.
This summer with most youth activities cancelled because of COVID-19, Perkolup said Troop 747 has managed to continue outdoor outings with COVID-19 safety procedures in place. She said scouts sleep one to a tent, bring in their own supplies and don’t share them, and clean and disinfect when needed.
The pandemic, which has stopped other programming for kids, might be a boost for the scouts.
“Talking with other leaders, we are all seeing more people joining and coming to events,” Perkolup said.
Fall is a big time for recruitment for the Glacier’s Edge Council, Ballew said, and he expects more female troop members to join.
“We have the members who had a connection with BSA and now we are going for the next generation with more recruitment to raise awareness of the program,” Ballew said.
Working around solution in the COVID-19 pandemic, scouts are gathering for Zoom meetings and earning merit badges online. Perkolup said more virtual programming and events are planned for fall.
“If youth are interested in exploring the outdoors, serving others and gaining leadership skills while having fun, I highly encourage families to get involved with Scouts BSA,” Perkolup said.
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop for Girls, visit www. beascout.scouting.org. To contact Troop 747, email troop747sp.contact@gmail.com or follow the troop on Facebook.
