On Sunday night I started worrying about everything, fell asleep reading a book about Mister Rogers and woke up the next morning with all of my worries focused on deforestation.
That was odd.
Then I remembered days before I had watched the Netflix film “The Boy who Harnessed the Wind,” which by the way was a decent movie. The movie, rated PG, is based on the true story of a 13-year-old boy who builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Trees were cut down in the movie and also in the backyard of my neighbors so I was thinking about trees.
Prior to this morning, I didn’t know that deforestation was on “my list.”
I have long had a long list of worries, which I have talked about but never actually written on paper, which could potentially contribute to the death of a tree.
I’m not a tree hugger. I’m not even a hugger and even after this, I don’t plan to be. That’s not me. I don’t hug strangers. I talk to them and I miss them. We have a few of them right here in Milton. Strangers. There should be none. I didn’t know who Robert Hoge was until after he died. To be fair, I might not have known for sure that we had crossed paths unless his obituary said he was often at the Parker YMCA. So when we no longer have to distance ourselves, I’m going to be a person who talks to strangers at the gym? Maybe, but probably not. I might give someone a nod and a wave and expect nothing in return. It happens to me a lot. I see someone across the gym at a basketball game, excitedly wave, and the response is nothing. It’s OK. I get it, not everyone is a waver.
I miss the faces of strangers. Seeing the face of an unmasked stranger today only makes me think, “Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” I don’t see them. I see a statement.
I’ve been working on my facial expressions using only my eyes and my eyebrows. If ever there were a time to “smile with your eyes” (and I do use that expression), the time is now. I hope my eyes are kind and compassionate.
Today they are sad. We made it through March, we made it through April, but we’re all going to have to hang in there.
During the virtual Milton High School honors night Sunday, retiring math teacher Jeanne Hergert said she’s often told students to “Celebrate the little things. If you try to wait for the all big things you’re going to get real bored with life waiting.”
Wow is that ever true today.
We also have to find new ways to celebrate.
Celebrations at Schilberg Park have been canceled for July 4.
High school graduation on June 7 will be a virtual.
Those announcements on Monday brought new disappointments. I turned to the Happy Heart Facebook Group, as I sometimes do, thinking do not let today be the day people have lost heart. Thankfully, the group did not disappoint. There were new Facebook posts, but I’m worried our hearts may be fading if not the ones on windows, the ones that help us make the world a brighter place.
Let’s keep our hearts up. We still have much to do.
On Saturday, I did some weeding. I am determined to make our outdoors look better than ever. I still have many projects to do, three unfinished books to read, more photos to organize and I keep thinking maybe I should plant a tree. It’s on my list — of things to do.
On the Move debuted in February 2019 as the contents of the newsroom at 513 Vernal Ave. was being packed up. By the end of March 2019, what had been home to a newspaper since 1912 was cleared out. For months the Milton Courier news staff worked at Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson laying out the Courier. Today the Courier news staff works at the Janesville Gazette and otherwise works remotely.
