Letter to the editor: McFarland Village Board candidate introduction

For those of you who do not know me, my name is TJ Jerke and I am asking for your vote on Tuesday, April 5.
I am running for a seat on the Village Board to give back. Since settling down in McFarland, my wife and I have enjoyed getting to know other Village residents around our neighborhood, spending time in the parks and on the lake, eating delicious food and socializing at local establishments, and simply enjoying our home in this great community.
As we continue to invest our time and resources in McFarland, I want to help leverage your voices, strategically tackle issues facing our community, and make sure the Village is meeting the needs of its residents.
I will bring to the Village Board an education in journalism and political science, which I have used to extensively research and write about topics impacting communities, and listen to hundreds of people with adverse thoughts on any given topic.
I offer my experiences in non-profit management and fundraising, community organizing, and coalition building where I developed a strong understanding of community needs related to health, education, and income equality. I also advocated at the state and local level for basic human rights so that everyone can lead a successful and fulfilling life.
Today, I am the Communications and Policy Advisor for the Department of Workforce Development, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation where I focus on the internal and external communication needs of the statewide division.
Within the Village, I served as a member of the former Village Volunteer Committee, and I currently serve on the Village Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee.
I have spent the first two months of my campaign speaking with Village residents, business owners, and community leaders. Many agree that we need to strategically address our affordable housing crisis, generate more diversity within our business sector and community, ensure our youth and families have the programs and amenities they need, and provide services to allow our elders to age in place. These are all issues I want to tackle as your Village Trustee.
I hope to continue speaking with you all leading up to Election Day. Please, connect with me on Facebook, “TJ Jerke for McFarland Village Board,” or drop me an email at tjjerke@gmail.com