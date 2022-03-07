Cambridge boys basketball PRINT VERSION

The Cambridge boys basketball team saw their season come to a close with an 87-60 loss to Belleville on Friday, Mar. 4.
“The game was a little bit of a microcosm of the entire year in that first half,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “We were able to settle ourselves after their hot start, but then we had five or six bad possessions where we had some quick shots and a couple of turnovers, and they hit three 3-pointers in that period of time and they were able to get the lead up to 20 points, so that put us in a difficult position.”
Senior guard Trey Colts recorded 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for Cambridge. Freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 10 points.
Trevor Syse of Belleville (20-6) scored a game-high 23 points, recording 20 points in the first half.
“Our hope was to slow the pace of the game down, limit their possessions if possible,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “They really thrive off steals, they like to get out and run the floor, which isn’t necessarily the style of play we’ve kind of had the most success with this year, so we were trying to slow it down, it’s just early foul trouble that hurt us.”
Cambridge freshman guard Drew Holzhueter recorded a season-high nine points.
“He’s really come on at the end of the season, and the game against Belleville was hopefully his coming out,” said Jeffery. “We’re looking forward to having Drew for three more years.”
Cambridge ends its season with a record of 11-15. The seniors graduating from the program are Trey Colts, Max Heth, Jace Horton, Aidan Schroeder and Tucker Tesdal.
Belleville 87, Cambridge 60
Cambridge 26 34 — 60
Belleville 41 46 — 87
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Nottestad 1 0-0 2, Colts 5 1-2 12, Heth 3 2-3 10, Horton 2 0-0 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Tesdal 1 1-2 4, Holzhueter 3 3-3 9, Bernhardt 0 0-2 0, M. Buckman 4 1-2 11, N. Buckman 1 0-0 2, Schuchart 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 10-16 60.
Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — Boyum 3 2-2 8, Ace 1 0-1 2, Desmet 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 6 0-0 15, Conner 5 1-2 11, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Nolden 4 0-2 11, T. Syse 7 4-5 23, DeVoe 1 0-0 3, Erickson 4 2-3 10. Totals 34 9-15 87.
Three pointers — Belleville 10 (C. Syse 3, T. Syse 3, Nolden 3, DeVoe), Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Heth 2, Colts, Tesdal).
Total fouls — Belleville 18, Cambridge 15.
Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts), Belleville (T. Syse).
Cambridge 75
Wisconsin Heights 62
Only losing to Wisconsin Heights (11-12) by six points twice this season, the Cambridge boys basketball team knew they could hang with the Vanguards.
Not wanting to lose to their Capitol-South Conference rival, the Blue Jays pulled off a 75-62 upset victory on Tuesday, Mar. 1.
“We’ve proven throughout the year, we seem to be much more comfortable as far as running our offense,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey. “They’re putting us on the free-throw line, and we got guys like Matt Buckman, who’s almost a 90% free-throw shooter, Max Heth is in the high 80’s and Nick Buckman is a really good free-throw shooter too. We’re a team that is able to play well with the lead.”
Cambridge senior forward Max Heth led Cambridge with 23 points. Junior guard Nick Buckman had a season-high 17 points, and freshman guard Matt Buckman added 16 points. Senior guard Trey Colts also reached double figures with 10 points.
Cambridge 75, Wisconsin Heights 62
Cambridge 41 34 — 75
Wisconsin Heights 24 38 — 62
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 2-4 10, Heth 9 2-2 22, Horton 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 0-1 6, Tesdal 0 1-2 1, M. Buckman 7 0-0 16, N. Buckman 7 2-2 17. Totals 31 7-11 75.
Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-ft tp) — Alder 1 0-0 2, L. Parman 0 2-2 2, W. Parman 1 0-2 3, Phillips 2 1-3 5, J. Brabender 3 4-6 11, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, D. Brabender 12 1-3 26, Hosking 4 0-0 9. Totals 25 8-16 62.
Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Heth 3, M. Buckman 2, N. Buckman), Wisconsin Heights 2 (J. Brabender, Hosking).
Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Wisconsin Heights 16.
Fouled out — Cambridge (M. Buckman).