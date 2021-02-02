From a delayed start to the season to a challenging, busy schedule, the Red Hawk girls basketball team has been searching for positives lately.
One positive from this past week was their game at Waterford last Thursday. The Wolverines came out on top 41-32, but Milton was in the game until the final buzzer.
“We were in the game with a minute left, down by four and had to get a stop,” head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We needed to foul and they connected I think on one out of two. We got a good look and it didn’t fall. They came down and made more free throws (to pull away).
“It was good to be in the game and the girls executed everything we were supposed to other than finishing those shots. (Waterford) missed a couple free throws for us. It was good to see us play two really good halves of basketball and finish strong.”
Skemp said the Red Hawks played strong man-to-man defense and did a great job offensively of working both sides of the floor.
“We definitely got some defensive stops when we needed them,” Skemp said. “The energy of the girls was up. We had a pretty balanced attack.”
Although nobody reached double figures in scoring for the Red Hawks, seven total players tallied points. Junior guard Saige Radke paced the team with 8 points.
Others contributing with points included senior Julia Jaecks (6), senior Jordan Olson (6), senior Grace Quade (5), senior Julia Steinke (3), junior Ari LaCoursier (2) and sophomore Tressa Shaw (2).
“Waterford is someone that we normally see in the tournament, but not this year,” Skemp said, referring to Milton’s move to Division 1 for playoffs this year. “So it was fun to see the girls excel and do what they needed to do when it came down to crunch time.”
After the Red Hawks’ lone win of the season on Jan. 15 against Janesville Parker, they entered a stretch of eight games in 16 days. Without many practices, Skemp said it has been tough trying to break things down on the fly against different opponents.
“In the current situation that we are in, we’re taking every game and trying to make the most of it,” Skemp said. “There are teams and girls who are unfortunately not getting this opportunity to play. We are not focusing on our late start or the limitations that we’ve had, just trying to do the best we can out of a short season and still making memories.
“Team chemistry has been great this year. Sometimes you need those couple weeks at the start of the season to get that built. Basketball is so much more than wins and losses. Building those characteristics and life lessons that the girls are going to carry throughout life outside of basketball.”
Fort Atkinson 55, Milton 42—A 10-point lead in the first half was enough for the visitors to hang on Wednesday despite a second half push from the Red Hawks.
Saige Radke had 12 points for Milton.
FORT ATKINSON 55, MILTON 42
Fort Atkinson (55)--Christiansen 1-4-6; Marquart 8-5-21; Staude 7-2-17; Burke 1-0-2; Kolil 1-0-2; Neste 1-1-3; Jacobson 1-1-3. Totals: 20-13-55
Milton (42)—Hanauska 1-0-2; Jaecks 1-2-4; Shaw 2-5-9; Quade 2-2-7; Radke 4-3-12; Ferguson 2-0-4; Olson 1-1-4. Totals: 13-13-42
Fort Atkinson 29 26—55
Milton 19 23—42
3-point goals—Fort Atkinson 1 (Staude), Milton 3 (Olson, Quade, Radke). Free throws missed—Fort Atkinson 10, Milton 9. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 22, Milton 19.
Oregon 69, Milton 21—Seven different Red Hawks scored but a 34-point deficit at the half was too big too much to overcome.
OREGON 69, MILTON 21
Oregon (69)—Eisele 3-0-7; Rosemeyer 0-6-6; Roberts 2-2-8; Lang 0-2-2; Koopman 2-0-6; Statz 5-5-15; Vondra 4-0-8; Nedelcoff 4-0-9; Bloyer 3-2-8. Totals: 23-17-69.
Milton (21)—Jalozynski 1-0-2; Shaw 2-0-4; Quade 1-0-2; Radke 0-2-2; Kanable 1-2-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; LaCoursier 1-2-5. Totals: 7-6-21.
Oregon;45;24—69
Milton;11;10—21
3-point goals—Oregon 6 (Roberts 2, Koopman 2, Nedelcoff, Eisele), Milton 1 (LaCoursier). Free throws missed—Oregon 2, Milton 2. Total fouls—Oregon 10, Milton 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.