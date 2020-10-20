I’ve always enjoyed reading obituaries, even of strangers. It’s fascinating what you can learn about people.
Many ‘obits’ start out the same way. “John Doe died on ...” or “Jane Doe passed away on ….” I like obituaries that are written with more ‘creativity.’ Recently, one started out with, “[He] crossed the river to the life everlasting.” A 91-year-old woman’s obit started out, “[She] pegged her last cribbage point Wednesday.” Yet another woman “joined the heavenly choir.”
I especially like obits that provide interesting insights concerning the deceased.
A 75-year-old man who was a skilled elk and bear hunter, was also skilled at ‘hunting’ other things. “He could always find a piece of pie in the middle of nowhere,” his obituary noted.
One deceased man, 86, reportedly loved to camp, fish, and watch Packer football games. I smiled when I learned he also “loved duct tape” and “the use of a caulking gun.”
A woman, 72, who was born in Denmark, “had an affinity for coffee, and it was a rare sight to see her without a mug in her hand.”
A woman, dead at 99, always said she would “rather dance than eat or sleep.” Her obit also noted she was “a skillful ‘card shark’ to be reckoned with until turning 98.”
A 60-year-old man, the eighth of 11 children, amassed “an impressive collection of hats” during his lifetime. He was also remembered for “many goofy and unique sayings,” including, “That’s how the pickle drips.”
A 76-year-old gentleman, the oldest of 11 children, once traveled with his family to Alaska to homestead. After leaving that state, he never ate fish again, because he ended up eating “some salmon that had gone bad.” His obituary also noted that he could “take a nap anywhere for any length of time.” [An amazing skill I wish I had.]
A woman who died about a month short of turning 107 was widowed 30 years. She had polio as a youngster and, consequently, suffered knee pain the rest of her life.
A man who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1926, came to the U.S. with his family in 1930. He was 94 when he died in August. Believing you’re never too old to learn, he took up American Sign Language in his 70s. In his 80s, he started studying Spanish and traveled throughout Europe.
A Janesville resident, who died at 93, was born in Monroe to Swiss immigrants. According to his obituary, “all his children knew how to polka dance by the time they could walk.”
An 89-year-old ‘farm woman’ faithfully watched the Packers on TV. She yelled so loud during the games that “the family dog would run for cover.” When neighbors inquired about her well-being, her husband would simply reply, “She’s fine. She’s just watching football.”
This same woman loved watching her favorite daily ‘soap opera.’
“Pity the person who would interrupt that daily drama, at least until the VCR was invented,” her obituary noted.
People are fascinating. That’s why I never get bored or tired reading about them.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College.
