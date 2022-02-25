 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scouts hold annual food drive

McFarland scouts are participating in the annual “Scouting For Food” food drive this March, to collect donations for the local food pantry.

McFarland Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts will be collecting donations of food and personal hygiene items from homes on Saturday, March 12. All donations collected will be taken to the McFarland Food Pantry.

Please place your items outside your front door by 9 a.m. on March 12, when scouts will be collecting them.

If McFarland residents prefer to deliver their Scouting for Food donation items directly to the food pantry, they may do so between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

If anyone in your household has COVID-19 on or in the weeks before March 12, please refrain from donating at that time to protect the scouts and food pantry volunteers.

The scouts will leave “Scouting for Food” fliers at homes throughout the village of McFarland on Saturday, March 5. The fliers will describe the types of foods and personal hygiene items the scouts will collect on behalf of the McFarland Food Pantry.

Some of the suggested non-perishable donations for the McFarland Food Pantry include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, beef stew, rice, chili, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, baby food, and baby diapers/wipes.

Thank you for making a difference for those in need of our help in our community!

For more information, please contact Mark or Susan Heckel at 608-287-6647 or twoheckels@aol.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK