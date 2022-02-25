Scouts hold annual food drive

Pictured above right are McFarland Boy Scouts who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Front row (from left) : Blake W. Johnson, Gavin Hammer-Perdew, Timothy Hare and back row: Scoutmaster Dan Maahs.
McFarland Boy Scout Max Andrew builds a a brand new double-door entryway to the Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) wildlife center for his boy scout Eagle project in 2021.
Contributed
Kris Whitman
Above right: Ansel Kreft earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021.
Kris Whitman
McFarland Girl Scouts participate in the village’s Community Service Day in April 2021.
McFarland scouts are participating in the annual “Scouting For Food” food drive this March, to collect donations for the local food pantry.
McFarland Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts will be collecting donations of food and personal hygiene items from homes on Saturday, March 12. All donations collected will be taken to the McFarland Food Pantry.
Please place your items outside your front door by 9 a.m. on March 12, when scouts will be collecting them.
If McFarland residents prefer to deliver their Scouting for Food donation items directly to the food pantry, they may do so between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
If anyone in your household has COVID-19 on or in the weeks before March 12, please refrain from donating at that time to protect the scouts and food pantry volunteers.
The scouts will leave “Scouting for Food” fliers at homes throughout the village of McFarland on Saturday, March 5. The fliers will describe the types of foods and personal hygiene items the scouts will collect on behalf of the McFarland Food Pantry.
Some of the suggested non-perishable donations for the McFarland Food Pantry include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, beef stew, rice, chili, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, baby food, and baby diapers/wipes.
Thank you for making a difference for those in need of our help in our community!
For more information, please contact Mark or Susan Heckel at 608-287-6647 or twoheckels@aol.com