The McFarland Family Festival is returning in 2022, with a new name and new leadership.
Village Board Member Stephanie Brassington has become the new president and executive director of the festival, which is entering it’s 34th year.
The festival is set for Sept. 23, 24 and 25, and will be renamed to the McFarland Community Festival, in an effort to be more inclusive.
The festival has been on hiatus in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got involved in this because I saw that this was a need…the festival has been around for 34 years, it’s always just been a part of our community,” Brassington said.
Brassington added that she hopes the festival committee can develop this event into a Dane County attraction, drawing visitors from other areas and making this an annual event to look forward to. Brassington cited other local festivals like the Monona Fourth of July festival, Syttende Mai in Stoughton and the Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival as nearby successful festivals to consider.
“A lot of our surrounding communities have longstanding festivals,” Brassington said. “We need ot bring more ppl into our community. We could really showcase our community and who we are.”
Brassington said the committee is working to revamp the festival, reimagine its activities, and build a funding base to make it sustainable.
The committee requested $5,000 in funding from the village, to help get the relaunch off the ground. Brassington said this was hopefully a one-time request, to help build the fund longterm.
“We hope that if we structure this and do this correctly we will not need to come back to the village in future years,” Brassington said.
The festival committee is hoping to raise $25,000 total, with premiere sponsorships from businesses and other fundraising.
Village Board members chose to contribute $5,000 out of the 2022 budget, $2,500 of which came from its newly-created community grant fund, which has $12,500 set aside to help local groups with their efforts.
Brassington abstained from discussion and vote, present to answer questions.
All village board members expressed support for the festival, and its return.
“This is done right our single best community engagement effort and it does deserve our support and we should do more to leverage it,” said board member Mike Flaherty.
Village President Carolyn Clow did raise concerns about the village becoming too involved in the festival, and taking on more responsibility for the festival than should fall on staff. She also expressed interest in creating a standing line item in the budget to support the festival.
Board members Ed Wreh and Flaherty expressed concern about depleting the community grant fund too early in the year, without giving other organizations the chance to access it. The board decided to pull $2,500 out of its reserves to avoid taking future grants from other groups.