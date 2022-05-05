The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified 12 nominees that are eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) board of directors.
Tina Hinchley of Cambridge was nominated for election to the board to represent District 24. Other District 24 nominees are Virgil Haag of Mt. Horeb, and Carrie Chestnut Mess of Johnson Creek.
Dairy farmers in affected districts will have until May 25 to vote on the following candidates.
The other nominees are:
District 3: Mark Leder, Gleason and Gary Kohn, Medford
Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties
District 6: Douglas Danielson, Cadot
Chippewa and Eau Claire counties
District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski
Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca counties
District 12: Stephen Pankrantz, Marshfield
Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties
District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station and Annette Trescher, Cashton
Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties
District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend
Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties
District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua
Crawford and Vernon counties
All candidates must be active dairy producers or a representative of an affected producer, selling milk to commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. Nominees needed five signatures from active dairy producers in their districts to be eligible. To view the candidate biographies and more information on the election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.
Election results will be announced at the end of June and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021.