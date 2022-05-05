The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified 12 nominees that are eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) board of directors.

Tina Hinchley of Cambridge was nominated for election to the board to represent District 24. Other District 24 nominees are Virgil Haag of Mt. Horeb, and Carrie Chestnut Mess of Johnson Creek.

Dairy farmers in affected districts will have until May 25 to vote on the following candidates.

The other nominees are:

District 3: Mark Leder, Gleason and Gary Kohn, Medford

Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties

District 6: Douglas Danielson, Cadot

Chippewa and Eau Claire counties

District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski

Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca counties

District 12: Stephen Pankrantz, Marshfield

Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties

District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station and Annette Trescher, Cashton

Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties

District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend

Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties

District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua

Crawford and Vernon counties

All candidates must be active dairy producers or a representative of an affected producer, selling milk to commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. Nominees needed five signatures from active dairy producers in their districts to be eligible. To view the candidate biographies and more information on the election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.

Election results will be announced at the end of June and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021.