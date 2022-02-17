Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers meal service at the site, for pickup,or home delivery.MO= Meatless OptionSO=Salad Option18- FridayChicken ParmesanPastaGreen BeansGarlic BreadBlueberriesCheesecakeMO: Pasta w/ BeansSO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)21- MondayTurkey/Cheddar on Wheat BreadColeslawLettuce Leaf/Tomato SliceApple JuiceFruited CrispMO: Cheese Sandwich22- TuesdaySweet & Sour ChickenSeasoned RiceBroccoliPineappleBrownieMO: Rice/Beans23 WednesdayDeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg BakeSausage PattyHash brownsBiscuitOrange Juice KringleMO: No Meat Egg Bake24- ThursdayHamScalloped PotatoesBaked BeansWheat BreadStrawberriesFrosted CupcakeMO: Veggie Burger25- FridayTomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad on Wheat BreadBroccoli SaladBananaCream PieMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Taco Salad28- MondayChicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie Lasagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin