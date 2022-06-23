Town of Waterloo to continue discussion on EMS coverage

Waterloo Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis will give an update on an EMS discussion with Lake Mills officials at a July board meeting.
Ellis and Town Chair Scott Hassett met with Lake Mills city officials and representatives from other area townships that may enter an EMS agreement with the city of Lake Mills June 16. The city is exploring absorbing the EMS service either through merging it with its current fire department or as a stand-alone department. The Waterloo Town Board is mulling going to the city of Waterloo for its EMS services or going to the city of Lake Mills because Lake Mills EMS severed its agreement with the town as the organization’s future is up in the air.
Lake Mills City Administrator Steve Wilke proposed 5 different options for EMS service to some of his city council members and the townships in a June 16 meeting.
Lake Mills EMS, a 501©3 non-profit organization, has dealt with rising costs of equipment and, like the city’s fire department, is expected to face bringing in additional staff in the next 3 years, because of an increase in calls.
In the meeting, Ellis pressed Wilke about potentially having basic EMTs, or paramedics. While paramedics can provide advanced critical medical care and triage for patients, an advanced EMT can also stabilize and transport patients for all calls.
“We would not go less than EMT. If you don’t have that we’ll go somewhere else,” Ellis said.
Wilke said there would be 2 full-time staff members who would be advanced EMTs.
Wilke said with moving EMS personnel into the fire department, the city would save money right away because of consolidation of equipment and potentially staff. The goal would be if the two services are two separate entities, the staff could go down to 12 instead of 14 combined between the two entities. It would also reduce the need for having two different buildings for the two services.
“No matter what we do, costs are going to go up,” Wilke said, adding that consolidating aspects of operations would soften the blow of additional costs. “Understanding what equipment you need is important.”
Wilke also said keeping response times to an acceptable level would also include additional costs in the future, which adds more urgency to keeping costs down.
“We can start controlling our costs better,” Wilke said. “The costs, I don’t think, are ever going to go down again. The cost of personnel is out of this world now and I don’t think it’s going to get better. I think when you figure out what is going on, I think my option is better.”
Absorbing the EMS service to create a merged fire and EMS department would include taking on an advanced EMT level service and two ambulances. The city bought an ambulance this year, and it is expected that if Lake Mills EMS does dissolve, the city could take on or purchase that vehicle. Each ambulance would be scheduled and staffed with personnel 24/7 for every day of a given year with one advanced EMT and one paramedic, Wilke said.
This model would need additional resources including hiring or promoting staff to fill positions to be both fire and EMS. It would also entail negotiating a contract with the current Lake Mills EMS to determine a transition date, soliciting a billing contract, preparing standards, training incoming firefighters to a desired service level and setting up for a supply cache for expendables and controlled substances and modifying dispatch protocols.
The Lake Mills Fire Department would contribute 20% of personnel costs with the rest being picked up by other municipalities, and also share facilities costs with any participating townships. Costs will also be covered by fees and transfers.
The costs of running the service would be determined based on population sizes, spreading costs by population per capita. In his memo, Wilke included data that suggested it would cost $30.59 per capita in 2023 to implement the model, but that was only if all the townships under the current EMS model opted into the fire department model. He did not include numbers detailing costs if any townships chose not to join.
Absorbing the EMS to be its own department would include cooperation with the fire department and EMS would be stationed at the fire department.
“This model is often perceived by providers as favorable because it is dedicated to emergency ambulance service and appears to provide parity between EMS and its public peers,” Wilke wrote in the memo.
This would require hiring a full-time EMS director, a full-time administrative assistant, 6 full-time fighters and advanced EMTs and 4 part-time staff stationed in the building who are basic EMTs. Current paid-on-call EMTs would also be used. Unlike the one-department model, the EMS director would report to the city manager.
Wilke wrote in his memo that a staffing plan that provides both departments normal workloads and peak load periods would need to be created.
Other options include keeping the status quo of having Lake Mills EMS retain EMS service, but no one from Lake Mills EMS was in attendance to provide an update. There was also an option of Lake Mills EMS still being around and having more collaboration with the fire department. Also in the memo was contracting with a private vendor, which was not discussed to the detail of merging EMS with fire or bringing it on as a separate city department.
Wilke said he hopes to have an EMS decision from his city council in August to accommodate the budget process. If the city absorbs EMS service, his timeline would be in January 2023.