The DeForest Area School Board took time at the January 10 regular meeting to think about which members will attend which stakeholder meetings in the coming months. The district’s leadership hopes the meetings will generate feedback and ideas for an early summer retreat.
The groups represent everything from students to senior citizens in the community. Staff from the district superitendent’s office is working to set up all the meetings and at least two board members will attend each meeting.
The stakeholder meetings build on an August 2021 board forum called Framework for Moving Forward, which brought over 90 DASD stakeholders together in a facilitated conversation designed to reflect on and discuss the 2020-21 school year to share and understand a variety of perspectives, and to find ways to move our DASD community forward positively into the new 2021-22 school year.
Earlier this school year, the Board’s Ad Hoc Communications Committee identified several stakeholder groups to consider engaging with. It then considered what it could realistically achieve and narrowed the list down to nine stakeholder groups for the 2021-22 school year. The groups represent: Students (two groups) – DeForest Area High School Principal Advisory Group and BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Color); Parents/guardians (two) - District Parent Key Communicator Group and multilingual families; and single groups for (Staff) Elementary Leadership Team; and community groups such as older adults, clergy, early learning staff and community agencies, and the business community.
Based on the Student Results Monitoring Reports to date and the themes heard on August 11, board members will share what is going well, issues or needs our district is currently facing, and what DASD staff are currently focusing on. Then they will ask the group for feedback and document what they heard.
In June the board will look at all of the information they gathered from the nine groups, analyze for themes to reaffirm or make suggestions to superintendent Eric Runez. Board members will also reflect on the process they used to determine future engagement with stakeholder groups.
The stakeholder meeting process is a rung on the communications ladder stretching from the past in the future as district leaders look at past efforts to hear about subjects like long-range planning goals, referendums, or changing elementary school boundaries. Every 10 years (with 5-year updates), the school board hosts a Future Search conference to create a vision for the school district that reflects the values and priorities of the community.