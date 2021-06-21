Milton Junction Cemetery Association received a $1,000 grant from the Milton Fund’s 2021 Grant Cycle of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc. to support their cemetery improvement project. Funds received will offset the purchase of a new lawn mower to replace the 25-year-old one currently in service.
This grant is made available from the Community Foundation’s Milton Fund. The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin is a resource for area nonprofit whose programs and services are working for the betterment of our communities. Grants from the Milton Fund have supported the arts, education, environment, health and human services and historic preservation.
For more information on how to support the community through the Community Foundation, contact Deedra Williams at 608-758-0883, Ext. 7005, email Deedra@cfsw.org or visit the website at www.cfsw.org. The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves nine Wisconsin counties: Crawford, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, and Walworth. For good. Forever.