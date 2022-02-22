This year marks the 75th anniversary of National FFA Week being designated as a celebratory week, with chapters from all over the country celebrating the day-to-day — and lasting — impacts that the organization can have on members and the surrounding communities.
National FFA Week was first designated in 1947 during the week of George Washington’s birthday, as it celebrates the impact that the first President of the United States had on agriculture.
For Poynette FFA Advisor Kessa LaBlanc, an agriculture teacher in the district, the rest of the year is equally important toward the national organization and all chapters across the county.
“FFA is very important to me because it allows our students to show growth and become leaders in our community,” she said. “By continuing the traditions of our FFA chapter, it brings all students from different backgrounds together to promote agriculture and the benefits of being a good FFA member.”
According to the National FFA, there are more than 700,000 student members within the 8,600 chapters across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The organization is also supported by more than eight million alumni. The Poynette chapter currently has 82 student members who are willing to work and put in the necessary effort.
“A good FFA member is someone who is willing to put forth the effort and commitment to better their chapter,” LaBlanc said. “Not all members want to have a leadership role, but as long as they are willing to help with different events and activities and promote their FFA chapter throughout the year, they are all outstanding members.”
The Poynette chapter holds various fundraisers throughout the year, most recently completing is fruit sale, which also features potatoes, cheeses, popcorn and more.
The Poynette chapter also hosts special events to celebrate National FFA Week each year. The celebration usually starts with a kickoff event Monday for members and their families, which the Poynette chapter had to postpone this year due to inclement weather.
Poynette had themed dress days all the week of Feb. 22 for all students and staff to show their support of the local FFA chapter. Monday, students and teachers were to wear colors representing their favorite tractor or truck (green for John Deere, red for Case IH, blue for Ford, black for Chevrolet and gray for Dodge), and Tuesday (school canceled) was to wear your favorite flannel. On Wednesday, to show your FFA spirit, students and staff were to wear blue or yellow, and on Thursday, all were welcome to wear boots, jeans and a cowboy hat to school. The theme for Friday was red, white and blue.
Each day also had a fun activity during the lunch hour — Monday was lassoing a chair, Tuesday was milk drinking (school canceled), Wednesday was strawbale toss, Thursday were gunny sack races and Friday was a horse relay.
Other fun events during the week included donating money to see one of seven teachers kiss a lamb in an assembly at the end of the week. Kevin Digman, Patricia Petersen, Jesse Atkins, Nathan Leu, Joel Ferkovich and Amy Hodgeman were the teachers in competition, with FFA members collecting donations of at least 50 cents during lunch the periods — and in LaBlanc’s classroom from Feb. 14-23. The teacher who had the most money donated to their name would earn a kiss from the lamb. The event doubled as an FFA fundraiser to buy dairy products for the local food pantry.
The Poynette FFA also hosted its annual Community Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 7-9:30 a.m. It was served drive-thru style out of the Ag Shop.
Any and all support that the Poynette chapter receives, not only this week, but all the other days of the year as well, never goes unnoticed.
“Supporting local FFA chapters is very important because it allows for endless opportunities for the FFA members,” LaBlanc said. “We are very lucky to have a community that supports our students throughout various activities throughout the year.”
For more information on the national FAA organization, and to learn more about National FFA Week, go to www.ffa.org. You can also follow Poynette’s chapter on its Facebook page.