Community Free healthcare services for women Every Thursday at Sunshine Plaza Apr 4, 2022 First Care Clinic provides healthcare services for women in Sun Prairie.The clinic is a partner agency with Sunshine Place. Women can get pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI testing and treatment, PAP test and more in a mobile clinic, free of charge and confidential.The mobile clinic is parked at Sunshine Plaza, 1632 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie every Thursday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.To make an appointment with the mobile clinic, call or text 608-259-1605