There are some changes to the 2022 schedule of programs for the Building Connections discussion and learning series presented by the Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Create Waunakee.
The discussion of the book, "The Undocumented Americans," by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6:30-8 p.m. will now take place online via Zoom rather than in person. The link and login information will be sent to all who have registered.
Skills for Bridging the Divide, a workshop originally scheduled to take place in December, will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6-9 p.m. A decision about whether to hold this program online or in-person will be made closer to the program date.
Registration is also still open at the above link for additional programs in 2022 including the following:
- Poverty Simulation workshop on Sunday, March 13.
- Discussion of the book, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning on Thursday, May 5.
- Waunakee is Home – LIVE! on Saturday, July 16.
The Building Connections program series is designed to do just that by introducing neighbors in Waunakee to each other and to lived experiences that may be different than their own. The purpose of the series is to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations – all with a goal of continual learning and growth. Programs are free and open to anyone age 16 and older who lives or works in the Waunakee area. They are scheduled to be held in-person at the Waunakee Public Library but will move to Zoom, if necessary. Please be sure to register to be notified of any changes.