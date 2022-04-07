Winnowings

10 Years Ago
April 5, 2012
Horizon Elementary has donated the most food to win the 2012 Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry School Challenge. The goal was 75,000 and it was exceeded by more than 2,500 pounds.
Dina Pocernich, owner of Prairie Flowers and Gifts, is pictured at the new location on Main Street. The store moved in March.
After the spring election, District 4 Alder-Elect Mary Polenske cuts her own cake during a combined victory celebration with Hariah Hutkowski on Tuesday night at the Cannery Grill, 315 E. Linnerud Drive in downtown Sun Prairie (in 2022, the Nitty Gritty restaurant).
BIRTHS: A boy to Chuck and Karen Koltes, March 16. A girl to Brian and Jen Spredemann, Feb. 22.
DEATHS: Redfield Sherman “Red” Mitchell, 90, March 31. Donna Egre, 88, March 18.
25 Years Ago
April 10, 1997
The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department has received 43 donations for trees to be planted as part of the city’s 1997 Arbor Day celebration in Wetmore Park. Last year, Sun Prairie received a record total of 30 trees donated for planting at the Sheehan Park Youth Baseball Complex.
On Monday, the Sun Prairie Library Board and the city council’s committee of the whole jointly recommended that the city build a library with a so-called “classic” design style; raise $2 million in private funding for the project and construct a 35,692 square-foot building to house the library.
WEDDING: Jeri-Lynn Benisch and Jon K. Waller, Jan. 11.
BIRTHS: Girls to Jennifer and Jeffrey Iverson, April 1; Dale and Theresa Wisden, March 23; Rose and Mark Freidel, April 3. Boys to Mary Kay and Michael Brekke, April 2; Nikki Goelzer, April 2; Joann and Michael Walker, March 24.
DEATH: Alta Koerth, 74, April 5.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1972
More than 100 people gathered at the Colonial Club last Thursday encouraging other cities in Dane County to follow Sun Prairie’s example of activities for senior citizens. O.J. Long was the main speaker at the event.
The citizens committee report on school costs was finished this week and is printed in this issue.
Preparations are being made for the prom on Friday night.
PFC Larry E. Swanson is stationed in Lang Tank, North Vietnam.
The Regional Planning Commission did not consider a bus route from Madison to Sun Prairie as a priority for this year.
John Jardine, head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was the guest speaker at the Production Credit Association Annual Stockholder’s meeting.
Police officers James Fritz and Duane Larson recently graduated from the Dane County Police Training Academy.
75 Years Ago
April 10, 1947
The pupils of Miss Jennie Seltzner will present a recital at 3 p.m. Sunday in the library building.
Mr. and Mrs. William Kehl celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary recently. She was the former Clara Twiton and was employed by The Countryman newspaper as a typesetter for several years when the type for news was all composed by hand. At the time, the paper was published in the upper floor of the present Rexall Pharmacy.
The junior prom will be held this Friday night. King Peter Broome and Queen Mary Ann Statz will lead the grand march. Music will be furnished by Eddy Lawrence and his orchestra.
Private Gerald L. Parr, of Sun Prairie, left Ladd Field near Fairbanks, Alaska, en route to San Francisco, Calif., where his ship expects to dock during the third week in April. He has been serving with the army ground forces Arctic Winter Testing unit, Task Force “Frigid.” The purpose is to test all types of army ground forces equipment for use under arctic conditions.
DEATH: George Jesberger, 57, April 8.
100 Years Ago
April 13, 1922
Lionel Barrymore and all the original cast from Broadway are coming to Madison to appear in “The Claw” at the Parkway Theater on April 15.
Charles Gest was stricken with a heart attack while driving his wagon with a load of cream on the way to DeForest.
The opening dance at the Angell Park Pavilion will be next Monday, April 1.
The passenger train from Watertown was stuck in the mud Tuesday morning after heavy rains caused the washing of soil over the tracks. The train was delayed while men were engaged to shovel it.
L.R. Jones, local manager of the Interurban Telephone Co., had a near-fatal accident when he was thrown from a pole by a shock received from a broken power line.
Prohibition officers are combing this locality for liquor law violators with some results. Two local people were arrested for possession of liquor and a still was found on a farm southwest of the village.
Tester will hold another one of those delightful and enjoyable dances at his popular hall Monday evening, April 17.
Rubbish will be hauled away free next week if the same is placed in boxes or barrels so it can be easily dumped into the wagon. Rubbish will not be taken away if in piles on the ground, by order of the village board.
A hard time (apron and overall) dance will be given at the Maple Grove School, April 21.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Rutlin, recently; Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson, April 3.
DEATH: Fred Finger, 49, Friday morning.
125 Years Ago
April 8, 1897
The building season of 1897 opens auspiciously for this village. Miller and Statz have broken ground for a new hardware store on the lot recently purchased by them, west of J.A. Wavra’s saloon. Directly across the street, I.D. Hayden will erect a hardware store with a frontage of thirty feet. Chas. A. Trapp, who has purchased a lot formerly occupied by the Cornes block, which was recently destroyed by fire, will soon begin the erection of a building, which he will occupy as a dry goods and shoe store.
The school report for the last half of the winter term shows 107 children enrolled in the village public school, first grade through high school.
A Court of the Catholic Order of Foresters is being organized at Sacred Hearts Church.
John Ulmer is a banner tobacco raiser. He sold his ’96 crop for the sum of $790, a trifle over $130 per acre.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. William Pyburn.