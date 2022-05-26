UW-Milwaukee

The following students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee, and celebrated commencement on May 22.

Cottage Grove

Aaron Natvig, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Brianna Simler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

Madison

Cristin Alvarado, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science

Thomas Bartz, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration Dylan Childs, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

Haley Egan, College of Health Sciences, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Tiara Fountain, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Keaton Gill, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jonathan Kabamba, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science

Jamie Sparks, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Jillian Stacey, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work

McFarland

Francesca Atkinson, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science

Kaitlin Hacker, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Monona

Nicole Allman, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Stefanie Hamacher, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science