May 26 College News

UW-MilwaukeeThe following students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee, and celebrated commencement on May 22.Cottage GroveAaron Natvig, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationBrianna Simler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ScienceMadisonCristin Alvarado, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of ScienceThomas Bartz, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration Dylan Childs, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ScienceHaley Egan, College of Health Sciences, Doctor of Physical TherapyTiara Fountain, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ArtsKeaton Gill, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationJonathan Kabamba, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of ScienceJamie Sparks, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of ScienceJillian Stacey, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social WorkMcFarlandFrancesca Atkinson, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of ScienceKaitlin Hacker, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationMononaNicole Allman, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing PracticeStefanie Hamacher, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science