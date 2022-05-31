On Monday, May 30, our nation celebrated Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, but more importantly a time to reflect upon the ultimate sacrifice that men and women have made in order for our country to remain free. They gave their life so that we may live in a country that is free – free to speak and publish our thoughts, ideas and opinions; free to worship or not worship in a manner of our own choosing, free to bear arms and free to meet in groups and organizations of our choice. I know that I am not that much different from many other people in that I often take some of these freedoms for granted and I forget the cost our nation has paid to allow me to have these rights. Memorial Day gives me and each of us the opportunity to reflect on how fortunate we are to be able to live our lives in a land that is free.
Memorial Day was originally known as Declaration Day and was initiated as a way to honor the soldiers who died in the Civil War, but was then expanded to honor all of the men and women who died in military service. In 1967, Declaration Day was officially changed to Memorial Day and in 1971 it became a national holiday for our country. This day is different from Veteran’s Day when we honor all the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who died. This day is often celebrated by proudly displaying the American Flag, visiting the graves of our loved ones and listening to the bands play their instruments proudly and with vigor as they march in local parades.
Speaking about parades, the McFarland American Legion sponsored a local Memorial Day celebration this Memorial Day. As part of the parade, both our Middle School and High School bands performed in the parade. At 1:00 p.m., a Memorial Day celebration took place at the American Legion Hall, next to the McFarland High School.
Finally at 3:00 p.m. is the National Moment of Remembrance, a moment when we stop to remember – remember those individuals who made it possible for us to be free and to reflect on our freedoms. As the war in Ukraine continues on, we see the sacrifices that individuals are making each day to keep their country free. We see how families have had their lives uprooted and have in many cases lost everything they had and were forced to leave their country in order to survive. This is a great time to remember how extremely fortunate we are to have so many freedoms and opportunities each day. I am grateful for Memorial Day and hope that each of you has the opportunity to take a moment on Monday and each day to reflect upon how much we owe to the men and women who have given their lives so that we are able to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.