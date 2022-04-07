Sunshine Place celebrating 15th anniversary in April

Sunshine Place, a Sun Prairie nonprofit supporting the needs of local families, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this April.
Sunshine Place – a single point of access where those in need can get help from multiple services – formed in April 2007 when a group of local residents sought to serve the needs of the rapidly growing community of Sun Prairie.
“It was really the spirit of the people in our community that helped make Sunshine Place possible,” said Beth Mielcarek, a member of the group’s board of directors.
The organization’s home on Rickel Road was secured with the help of the City of Sun Prairie, and a committee was formed to fundraise for the building project.
“It was amazing to see support from the entire community. Individuals, civic organizations, businesses, and churches all came together to provide the financial support needed to construct the facility,” recalled Mielcarek. “Our volunteer committee was instrumental in spreading awareness of the need. The internet wasn’t that influential back then, so our efforts were all boots on the ground.”
At the time, Sunshine Place housed just two nonprofit organizations – the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and The Red Barn thrift store. There were also a few offices that provided space for other social service agencies to meet with clients.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry President Mark Thompson recalled the urgency with which the pantry needed a new location.
“Fifteen years ago, Sunshine Place literally gave the food pantry a roof over its head. The pantry’s location on South Bristol Street was being razed and we didn’t have a home,” Thompson remembered.
“Sunshine Place provided us the space that allowed us to become one of the most accessible pantries in south-central Wisconsin. I can’t imagine a better partner to work with than Sunshine Place,” Thompson added. “Our missions are so similar, and the resulting collaboration is so strong. I believe we have something truly special in this community with endless potential.”
Today, the organization operates out of two adjacent buildings which house seven Sunshine Place programs and seven partner agencies, including Sunshine Supper, C.A.R.D.S. Closet, Spirit of Giving, Sunshine Legal Clinic, Rays of Hope Emergency Assistance, Spirit of Giving, Stuff the Bus, and The Bed Lady.
These programs have been added incrementally during the last 15 years. Most were started organically by citizens in the community.
Once brought under the Sunshine Place nonprofit umbrella, many programs retained volunteer leadership with support from Sunshine Place staff and volunteers.
Additionally, Sunshine Place offers space for partner agencies to house services, such as the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Joining Forces for Families and Centro Hispano, among others.
“Our community has always stepped up to help those in need,” said Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht. “We have seen that with major events such as the downtown explosion and with the pandemic, but we also see it every day.”
“Whether it’s organizations volunteering to host Sunshine Supper or kids hosting lemonade stands to raise funds for our programs, it’s apparent that our community takes care of one another without expectation,” Maastricht said. “It’s an inspiring community effort.”
As Sunshine Place looks to the future, the top priority is continued adaptability and growth to make sure everyone in the community has a path to stability.
“We are thinking strategically to identify gaps in services, and we are working hard to become an even stronger organization,” said Maastricht.
After assessing current needs, and with support from United Way of Dane County, Sunshine Place is planning to add a housing case manager to its small staff.
“This is a huge opportunity for us to better serve those in need and to have housing resources dedicated specifically for the Sun Prairie community,” Maastricht said.
Other future initiatives for Sunshine Place include repairs and improvements for its aging second building on Main Street and collaborations with community partners.
“Our goal is to provide the most accessible and effective support possible for those in need, and we are confident that we can do great things together as a community,” Maastricht said.
In honor of its 15th Anniversary, Sunshine Place has a goal of securing 15 new recurring donors.
“The easiest way to provide steady support of our mission is through a recurring gift,” said Maastricht. “These types of donations help sustain vital programs now and in the future.”
To donate, visit sunshineplace.org or visit Sunshine Place on Facebook.