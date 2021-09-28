Lodi middle hitter, Holly Jelinek, and Lakeside’s Olivia Bartels battle for ball control at the net during a recent Capitol North match. The Warriors won the match 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9) to increase their conference record to 3-2. Lodi currently holds a 2-4 Capitol conference mark.
In a rescheduled match between rivals, the Lodi High School volleyball team sneaked past Poynette 3-2, before going 2-1 at the Portage quadrangular on Saturday.
The Blue Devils were busy the past week, as they also lost to Lakeside Lutheran 3-0.
Next up for Lodi, following Tuesday’s home match against Lake Mills, is Lodi’s home invitational. The Blue Devils then travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Lodi 3, Poynette 2
What a battle it was with the Pumas, as the Blue Devils pulled out a 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 24-26, 15-5 victory.
Dylann Harrington blasted 14 kills to lead the way, as she also slammed three aces, as did Holly Jelinek. Harrington also recorded 30 digs, as four Blue Devils reached double figures in digs for Lodi. Lily Strong finished with 17 digs, as Haley Thoeny totaled 15.
Sam Klann had a team-high five aces, with Jelinek and Sam Edge collecting three blocks apiece, with Edge also dishing out 22 assists.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0
Lakeside Lutheran rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 win.
Harrington and Edge had six kills apiece, while Thoeny and Harrington finished with seven digs each. Hope Hesselberg finished with 10 assists.
Portage Quad
The only loss for Lodi was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Reedsburg, as the Blue Devils dispatched Wisconsin Dells and Portage 2-0.
In a 25-13, 26-24 victory over Portage, Lodi was led by Harrington’s eight kills, Jelinek’s three aces, two blocks apiece from Klann and Edge, two digs from Katie Veling and 11 assists from Edge.
The Blue Devils also dispatched Wisconsin Dells 25-18, 26-24, as Harrington crushed 11 kills, Raegan Zastrow had two aces, Thoeny gathered up eight digs, and Edge finished with nine assists.
Against the Beavers, Lodi lost 12-25, 13-25. Harrington smacked six kills, as Thoeny totaled 10 digs and Edge distribute six assists.