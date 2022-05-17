Teases By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ART & LIFEMonona, McFarland Memorial Day parades return -- A3SCHOOLSWaubesa Intermediate School students take on egg experiment -- A5SPORTSMonona Grove girls soccer dominates Fort Atkinson -- B1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Deerfield Marketing Expo Bulletin