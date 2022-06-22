Waterloo School District Superintendent Brian Henning has opted to wait another month to present a resolution to the school board for approval to put a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The district needs to submit a question to get the referendum on the ballot by Aug. 31.
Henning said that he and other district officials “were mixed up” on when notifications and postings would have to occur, so he will wait until July to present a draft resolution to the board.
“I could have snuck it in but we decided to wait to be transparent about it,” Henning said.
Resolutions need to be posted with an agenda in 3 places within the district boundaries at least 24 hours before the meeting in which action is scheduled. They also have to be posted as a legal notice in a newspaper.
“We will be under the gun, so to speak, with getting it on the ballot but we thought we’d wait,” Henning said.
If approved, the referendum would allow the district to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $700,000 per year for 5 years.
The district has considered a referendum because of an expected $430,000 deficit, which has been partly due to the Wisconsin Legislature not increasing aid to districts. The district also faces rising costs due to inflation, including gas prices for bussing and utilities, which has left Henning concerned that the district “wouldn’t be able to keep the lights on.”
Board member Kate Lewandowski pushed for an operating referendum for more than a year because of the deficit and the district’s difficulties with retaining teachers, with little discussion in response from the board. After Lewandowski brought up having an operating referendum during an Oct. 25, 2021 board meeting, serious discussion picked up in February when the board approved $250 one-time payments to full-time employees and $200 one-time payments to part-time employees. Lewandowski supported the payments, but said they were not enough and “cheap” after what staff endured during the pandemic.
“What else is better than a one-time payment of $250? A board that will take the time to examine and discuss the criticism that comes from departing teachers because in order to be the best, we have to look at the ugly in the mirror. We have to sit with it. We have to self-reflect,” Lewandowski said at a March school board meeting. “What else is better than a one-time payout of $250? A board who will put in the work to find and approve health insurance that covers mental health, which our teachers asked us for and we did not do, which means they are paying out of pocket for their mental health visits which are $100 a pop at least. And, we’re throwing $250 at them.”
The comments were made as the Marshall Area School District was preparing for an April referendum, which was successful. After Lewandowski’s comments, board member and now Board President Matt Schneider suggested that the finance committee look into having a referendum. In March, the board authorized Henning to come up with a referendum question.
District finance manager Suzi Gould said in May that administrators first looked into having a referendum being $500,000 per year for the 5-year period, but discovered it would not be feasible because of the rise in costs because of inflation, so the proposal was $700,000 per year.
Henning said he is concerned that inflation could financially impact the district even more as well, stating that “if we continue to have 8-10% inflation every month, I don’t know what the answer is.”
The next school board meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 11.
The school district last approved a referendum on Aug. 18, 2018 to upgrade facilities, including adding the fitness center, the fieldhouse and bathrooms to the elementary school.