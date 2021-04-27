Wisconsin’s inland waters fishing season opens Saturday, May 1, as anglers can cast and troll for walleye, northerns, trout and largemouth bass. Angers can fish for panfish year-round with the appropriate license.
The season for walleye and northerns opens at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, while trout anglers must wait until 5 a.m. before wetting their lines.
“I hope everyone is as excited as I am for the 2021 fishing season,” said Justine Hasz, Department of Fisheries Management bureau director. “I have my rods ready and can’t wait to hit the water this coming Saturday; 2020 was a great year for anglers, and I expect 2021 to be even better.”
Many new and experienced anglers took part in last year’s general fishing season opener amid the pandemic. And, while COVID numbers have abated for this year’s opener, the DNR advises that boat launches likely will be crowded again this year and encourages anglers to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering when within six feet of other anglers.
As anglers head out to their favorite fishing locations, they should remember to:
• Always wear life jackets
• Practice safe and sober boat operations
• Release fish responsibly
• Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launch, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any water body.
Hasz said that over the past year, DNR staff has worked hard to maintain and enhance critical fish habitat, conduct fish population surveys, add more than 120 miles of classified trout waters and stock more than 5.5 million fish into inland lakes and streams and both Great Lakes.
Based on early harvest reports, the DNR predicts anglers across the state will have a successful opening weekend. Recent creel reports show anglers have successfully fished inshore for species such as northern pike and walleye.
In the central, western and northern parts of the state, walleye will have completed spawning and moved into shallower bays to feed. Anglers should expect to find them in slow currents or drop-offs and should fish for them using a jig and a minnow.
Anglers should expect walleye to be next to shore structures in the vicinity of the major rivers. Inland waters on the eastern side of the state will be a little cooler, and the walleye and northern pike will likely be hanging around the shoreline-oriented habitat.
Bass anglers have reported modest catches during the new catch and release season, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass will be in their pre-spawning modes for the opener. Anglers will find largemouth bass in the same shallow bays as walleye.
For now, anglers should be aware that smallmouth bass are catch and release only, as the smallmouth season does not open in the northern zone until the third Sunday in June, or June 20.
Panfish anglers will find hungry bluegills and crappies in warm, shallow water around trees and stumps preparing to spawn, though fishing may be slow with the cooler weather. Worms, waxies or small plastics fished under a bobber will work well for bluegills. Try using minnows under a bobber to catch crappies.
Good catches and a high abundance of trout have been reported during the early catch and release season despite clear waters.
The DNR has stocked spring catchable trout and those locations should be popular opening weekend.
“No matter where you live or recreate in Wisconsin, there is a good fishing spot close by,” Hasz said. “Take some time, get outdoors and find your adventure fishing Wisconsin waters.”
All Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. Licenses can be purchased through the GoWild System or from a licensed vendor. The DNR invites anglers buying their annual fishing license through GoWild to add a donation to the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund before completing their purchase.
Proceeds from the endowment fund established by the Wisconsin Legislature go toward protecting, restoring and improving habitat for plants and animals on the state’s 1.5 million acres of public lands.
The fund is held and managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, a public, nonprofit 501c3 organization. Donations also can be made on CherishWisconsin.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.