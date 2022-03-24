Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Cottage Grove
Amelia McDermott, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Madison
Benjamin Blazel, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Charles Collinge, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Clara Finger, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Patricija Freiberga, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering
Luc Fuller, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Lily Winslow, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
McFarland
Ryan Allen, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Maeve Christlieb, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Carson Eccles, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Emily Hanson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Madelyn Johnson, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Sophia Paschke, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Rosalyn Phetteplace, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Kendra Wendt, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Monona
Tierney Lofgren, Junior, School of Nursing
UW-La Crosse
The following students earned their degrees from UW-La Crosse after finishing the fall 2021 semester.
Cottage Grove
Ryan Butteris, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Jarrett Maier, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Hannah Olson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Major, Highest Honors
Sara Paulson, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major, Highest Honors
Kylie Reuter, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Alison Stangler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors
Madison
Maddie Massmann, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Bo Pugh, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Olivia Seger, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
McFarland
Megan Kalish, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Nathan Jostad, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Kacey Mortenson, Bachelor of Science, Art Major, Highest Honors
Monona
Elizabeth Ebert, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Alex Ritcher, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major, Honors
St. Norbert College
The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.