Voters being encouraged to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election. The Milton Courier asked Town of Harmony Clerk Tim Tollefson what are some of the most common mistakes people make when voting absentee by mail. According to Tollefson, they include:
1. Not signing and dating the absentee envelope.
2. Not having a witness sign and put their address on the ballot envelope before returning.
3. Not mailing the ballot back on time.
Tollefson encourages voters to check town and city websites for updated information.
“If you read something on Social Media that sounds weird DON’T BELIEVE IT,” he said. “Call or send an email to your clerk to find out the truth or check your town’s website.”
Wondering if your absentee ballot was mailed or if it was received? Go to: www.myvote.wi.gov.
The Nov. 3 election is anticipated to be historic because of large increases in absentee voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and strong turnout to choose the next president.
