Six middle schoolers stand in a socially distanced “huddle,” which probably would be better described as a line. They’re in the girls locker room and happy to be back in the game and the game is band.
“Band is really fun.”
Multiple students respond at the same time to the question of “How’s band?” That response was the loudest and clearest.
If band had cheerleaders, these seventh-graders would be on the squad. They volunteered to talk to the Milton Courier about why they love band and why during the coronavirus pandemic, they don’t take band—or really anything—for granted.
Mason Sorge plays trumpet. At first the Milton Courier thought his name was “Nathan.” Everyone in the locker room is wearing a mask, which may stop the spread of the virus, but doesn’t help communication.
Others, with instruments in hand, are Poppy Ramos on clarinet, Ava Wawroski on alto sax, Stella Little on alto sax, Beniah Nelson on trumpet and Tate Olson on tenor sax.
At Milton Middle School, students who are going to school in person are split into two groups (“cohorts”). That means during band, about half of the students are on stage at a time.
Cohorts are based on students’ last names.
“I’m just glad we have the opportunity to play band during COVID,” Tate said. “We’re lucky because we have donated masks and bell covers.”
Why is it so important to have band?
Poppy said in their first year of middle school everyone seems to be running around at a new school going to different classes.
“It’s amazing for all of us to just come together and play our instruments,” she said.
“It sounds different when it’s just you playing,” Tate said.
“It gives us a new skillset,” said Ava, who played piano before she started alto saxophone last year. “I’ve gotten pretty OK at it.”
Beniah added, “I think it’s a great stress reliever. It’s nice to sit down with friends and play.”
When asked what life lessons band had taught them, Stella said: “Don’t take what you have for granted.”
She pointed to a bell cover. “Some people don’t have these. Be grateful for what you have and what you can do.”
Poppy said, “Always stay safe and healthy.” (See related story, Page A5.)
