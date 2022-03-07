Members of the 2021-22 Deerfield High School Academic Decathlon team included (back row, left to right) Mackenzie Hunt, Brooklyn Robinson, Ava Larson, Emma Rick and Mason Carerros; (middle row, left to right) Brianna Ament, Kennedy Reichert, Olivia Gollup, Isaiah Pfeifer and Alex Schlafer; and (front row, left to right) Elizabeth Stevens and Kaleb Regoli.
The Deerfield High School Academic Decathlon Team concluded its 2021-2022 season with a short awards program highlighting the team's accomplishments and awards received by team members at local and regional competition.
At the local competition, the team scored 13, 978 points which put Deerfield in 26th place overall in the state and 4th in Division 4. That score advanced the team to regional competition.
A few days after the competition, the team was notified that Emma Rick had the second highest overall score in Varsity Division from CESA 2 for which she received a ribbon.
The team competed in regional competition on January 6 and 7. It didn’t quite score high enough to advance to the state competition, however, a number of awards were earned by team members. Elizabeth Stevens placed third in the Interview for Honors Division and Emma Rick placed third in literature, third in art, third in social science and second in economics all in the Varsity Division.