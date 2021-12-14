With a new public safety center housing the McFarland’s police and fire departments under construction, the village of McFarland is now weighing what the future of a community center and municipal campus in the village could look like.
The McFarland Village Board voted on Dec. 13 to begin hiring consultants to help the village envision, plan and design for a possible renovation of the McFarland Municipal Center, at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
“We now know we have a building to renovate,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said. “It’s time to move forward with ‘how are we going to start this work.’”
The village has long discussed renovating the McFarland Municipal Center, creating space for a community center. The idea has also risen to develop the Milwaukee Street area into a “municipal campus,” to include a public plaza and contain several municipal features in one place.
The goal, Schuenke said, is to “show how good planning can create that vision for the future…partnered with finding those architectural solutions on how this building is going to be used going forward.”
The village is asking consultants to provide master planning services” for a community center, municipal center renovation and municipal campus, the request for proposal from the village says.
The village will not ask consultants to weigh in on a possible library expansion, however, Schuenke said. The Mcfarland library board has already hired designers to envision a possible expansion to the E.D. Locke Library.
Schunke said the village envisions working on this planning process for most of 2022.
The planning process, said village administrator Matt Schuenke, will likely require consultants with facilities planning, architectural and engineering experiences.
The last time the village hired design services to plan for a possible community center, village board members realized the need for a public safety center, and the project evolved in that direction, Schuenke said.
Village board member Carrie Nelson asked whether the village was ready at this stage to hire a consultant for design services, or if planning services should come first, instead of as a packaged product.
Village president Carolyn Clow said that during the last community center and municipal center discussion, this planning process was vital to identifying community needs. And, Clow said, bidding planning and architectural services at the same time allows more project knowledge between all consultants.
“Whatever we say we want to do, and we’re putting forward, needs to match what actually fits in the building,” Clow said.
“I think it is the right time. We’re going to have an empty building pretty soon here. This is exactly what we should be doing,” said village board member Mike Flaherty.