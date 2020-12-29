Even in bad times, there is good if we allow ourselves, or perhaps force ourselves, to see it.
In 2020 our perspectives were altered, our focus changed and challenge became opportunity.
Looking at life day-to-day in Milton during the coronavirus pandemic, here are some of the opportunities we saw:
In the early days of the pandemic, people rushed to stock up on whatever they thought they might need. During the toilet paper shortage, Jay’s Big Rolls kept rolling. Uncertainty caused panic, unnecessary hoarding and shortages of toilet paper, hand soap, bleach, paper towel, disinfecting wipes and other cleaning supplies. Grocery store and gas station employees became frontline workers. While providing essential services, they potentially exposed themselves to people who had the coronavirus. Jason Cowley, owner of Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly, was quoted saying, “We feel like it’s our civic duty to be open.”
In late March, Cowley’s installed see-through plastic shields at the checkout counters.
Locally and nationwide, grocery store and gas station employees received a temporary bump in pay of $2 per hour or $100 a week.
As people stayed home, gas prices dropped to 99 cents a gallon and auto insurers offered refunds and credits.
On April 3 President Donald Trump announced the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings. The next morning, Dave’s Ace sold its entire inventory of 500 masks.
The man behind the mask making was 1979 Milton High School grad Rick Rademacher, who owns a factory in Mexico. Rademacher started making masks on March. 12.
In Milton Dave’s Ace was among those taking the lead with pandemic precautions. Employees were given cloth masks and bright green T-shirts that said: “We aren’t being rude. We’re practicing Social Distancing and asking you to do the same.” To remind people to keep a 6-foot distance, Dave placed bright orange Xs on the floor, and he put arrows on the floor to help with traffic flow. Cashiers stood behind Plexiglas panels and flexible vinyl. In the parking lot, there were more Xs and on April 4 Dave’s Ace began metering customers and allowing only so many people in the store at a time.
At city hall, town halls and the post office, people got creative putting up plastic shower curtains and other barriers. Local officials set out hand sanitizer, wore masks and shields, gloves and did all they could to minimize spread of the virus during the April, August and November elections.
There were moments in 2020 that stopped us in our tracks: nursing home visits through windows, funerals by invite-only, library materials in bins being quarantined, students of all ages arriving on the first day of school wearing masks.
In response, hearts went up in Milton windows – and beyond. First-grade teacher Leslie Brissette created a Facebook group with the name Happy Heart Hunt to spread happiness, love and kindness.
Teachers and coaches learned and taught us all kinds of new things.
We set up classrooms and offices in our homes and learned all kinds of new technologies.
With people staying home, there were shortages of hair color, gardening supplies, canning supplies, yeast, puzzles and coin.
Restaurants promoted carryout options and gave people something to look forward to.
School lunch ladies handed out bagged lunches and limited contact using trays to slide the lunches through vehicle windows.
We spent lots of time in our cars going to parking lot concerts, bingo and church services.
And, we spent lots of time outdoors: at Storrs Lake, Magnolia Bluff, Carver-Roehl Park, Beckman Mill and Gibbs Lake.
We drank wine from the local wineries with Sue on The Gathering Place patio.
At home, Babs, the cat, and other pets have never gotten more attention.
Horseback riders visited Milton Senior Living twice.
We parted from tradition and found new ways to celebrate. Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn and Associate Principal Tara Huber delivered diplomas to homes. Activities Director Brian Hammil helped, too (then retired). Teachers Sarah Brechtl and Tim Hall captured the moments on photo and video.
Derek Henze helped organize a parade of homes and businesses on July 4. People sat in front yards and waved to passing cars.
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce organized the 2020 Show of Lights on Dec. 6. April Yohanek dressed up as Spruce, the chamber tree, danced and spread cheer.
At the newspaper, we kept in mind the Milton Historical Society and the Milton College Preservation Society and remembered our calling to preserve history.
From business owners to people isolated at home, we did our best.
We did things in 2020 that we otherwise would not have had the chance to do, but with vaccines being distributed, the very best is yet to come.
