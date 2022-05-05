Pictured above is the First Place Team for seventh and eighth grade. Back row: Blake Doolan, Charlie Liakos, Austin Blum (The Top Individual Score), Lydia Foster, David Zhang-Zhou, Miazy Barelmann (5th Highest Individual Score). Front Row: Wieya Zhou (2nd Highest Individual Score) and Kevin Chen.
Pictured above are Team 1 for grades 5/6. Back Row: Sam Smith, Sawyer Punzel, Patrick Fruits, Daria Beckett, Evan Douglas, Adelle Sadler. Front Row: Ellis Sadler and Tristan Bancroft (4th Highest Individual Score).
Fifth grade Math Meet team hard at work: Olivia Schultz, Adriana Li, Ellis Sadler, Joe Foster and Bryson Halverson. Missing from photo: Hannah Stolyarov, Tristan Bancroft, Colin Hoover, Sam Smith and Evan Douglas.
Pictured above are Carson Gander, Brandon Maly (3rd Highest Individual Score), Kate Mischnick (4th Highest Individual Score), Gavin Trudell, Michael Kroes, Garrett Crull, Evie Vidrio and Isaac Gamble.
Mary Donagan
Pictured above are Trevor Ray, Gus Wegner, Collin Hoover, Bryson Halverson, Lil Geib, Neihal Dhanoa, Adriana Li (3rd Highest Individual Score), Joe Foster (2nd Highest Individual Score), and Zabava Sherman.
Several teams of students from Indian Mound Middle School, in grades 5-8, participated in recent regional math meets.
McFarland had two teams of fifth and sixth graders, and two teams of seventh and eighth graders, participate in regional math meets. This is a challenging competition, with five events, including problem-solving without a calculator, problem-solving with a calculator, mathematical reasoning, mental math and team problem-solving.
Two teams of seventh grade and eighth grade Indian Mound Middle School students competed in the 7th/8th grade Regional Math Meet on April 26. Each team consisted of four seventh grade students, and four eighth grade students.
Both teams did an excellent job of representing McFarland School District. They competed against six other teams. One of the seventh and eighth grade teams earned first place, and five IMMS students earned the top five individual scores. The first place team will move on to compete in the Mega Math Meet, which takes place at Madison College Truax Campus on May 19.
Two teams of four fifth grade and four sixth grade McFarland students competed in the 5th/6th grade Regional Math Meet on April 25. Both teams did an excellent job of representing McFarland School District. They competed against six other teams. One of our teams earned first place, and three students’ individual scores placed in the top five! The first place team will move on to compete in the Mega Math Meet, which takes place on UW Madison Campus on May 19.