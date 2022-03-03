Thoughts on revised masking protocols

On Monday, February 21, 2022, the Board of Education moved to a mask recommended status for early childhood and K-12 staff and students starting on March 1, 2022, which is when the mask mandate from Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) ends. The Board spent considerable time discussing this topic and listened closely to the input provided by Dr. Tom Murwin, our medical advisor; staff and community members. As a district, we will continue to follow the guidance of PHMDC and with case counts decreasing across the area, we will remain in alignment with PHMDC and loosen some of the mask restrictions.
What does “mask recommended” mean?It means that the Board understands the value of masking and the benefits of wearing masks in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Individuals are being given a choice as to whether or not they wear a mask and we want each individual’s decision valued in a respectful manner. The Board also understands that a rise in positive case counts could result in re-instituting a mask mandate in the future, if warranted.
Masking Requirements:In some cases wearing a mask will still be required of both staff and students.
- In the case of bus and school van transportation, all riders are still required to wear a mask due to regulations from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) through March 18, 2022.
- Also, if a person tests positive for the virus and decides to come back to school on the sixth day, they will have to wear a mask for the rest of their quarantine period. If they decide to not wear a mask, they will need to serve the rest of their quarantine period at home.
During the Board’s discussion on this topic, they always expressed a sincere desire to support the physical, mental and emotional health of the staff and students. They know that many different opinions exist on masking and other remediation strategies, but they will continue to advocate for creating the best scenarios possible for everyone in our schools. As a Board and administrative team, we are glad that so many of our staff and students have decided to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. At this time, over 80% of our students in grades 7-12 are vaccinated and over 70% of our students in grades K-6 are vaccinated. Although our vaccine numbers are relatively high and we understand that a vaccinated individual can still get the COVID virus, the Board encourages all staff and students to be vaccinated and boosted based on guidance from the CDC, PHMDC, and medical advisors.
As an individual, I will still continue to wear a mask during certain situations at school, such as when I am in the halls and public spaces of our school buildings and visiting classrooms. I understand that others may still be hesitant to stop wearing a mask and I want to show by my example that this is perfectly fine and I support their decision. I also believe that sometimes we need to give up some of our personal freedoms and choices for the betterment and protection of those that are the most vulnerable among us. If my wearing a mask makes them feel safer, then it is a small inconvenience on my part to help them feel safer while at school.
As always, thank you for your continued support on this very important topic.