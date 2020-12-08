The Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St., might not be the first place you think of shopping, but it is an option.
Gift shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Milton Historical Society Executive Director Keighton Klos invites you to step back in time and visit the country store for unique gifts and stocking stuffers.
Among the popular items for adults are bright-colored puzzles like the 500 pieces that form a circle called “Positivity.”
Unique items include Giant Shiny Dominoes, Natural Science Bingo, Civil War caps, and locally made spices from Spark Spices.
Pencil sharpeners can be souvenirs or stocking stuffers. There’s Abraham Lincoln, a water pump, lantern, train car, railroad crossing sign, gas light fixture and wood stove. Collect all seven.
Another stocking stuffer idea? Candy, including stick candy, chocolate bars, marshmallows, taffy and rock candy.
Last, but not least, you’re looking for something Milton-specific, or even Milton House-specific, there are sweatshirts, magnets, books and postcards.
Items for sale online can be found at www.miltonhouse.org/shop.
Tours at this time must be scheduled and are available 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Call (608) 868-7772 24 hours in advance to reserve a tour time.
The museum will be closed Dec. 23 – Jan. 4.
