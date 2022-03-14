NCAA Tournament Schedule nateg nateg Author email Mar 14, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All times EasternThursday, Mar. 17EASTS. Dakota St. vs. Providence at Buffalo, N.Y., 12:40 p.m.New Mexico St. vs. UConn at Buffalo, N.Y., 6:50 p.m.SOUTHLongwood vs. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 2:45 p.m.Marquette vs. North Carolina at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.St. Peter's vs. Kentucky at Indianapolis, 7:10 p.m.San Francisco vs. Murray St. at Indianapolis, 9:40 p.m.MIDWESTRichmond vs. Iowa at Buffalo, N.Y., 3:10 p.m.SOUTHWESTNorfolk St. vs. Baylor at Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.Vermont vs. Arkansas at Buffalo, N.Y., 9:20 p.m.FAR WESTMichigan vs. Colorado St. at Indianapolis, 12:15 p.m.Memphis vs. Boise St. at Portland, Ore., 1:45 p.m.Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 4:15 p.m.Creighton vs. San Diego St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:27 p.m.Akron vs. UCLA at Portland, Ore., 9:50 p.m.Friday, Mar. 18EASTDelaware vs. Villanova at Pittsburgh, 2:45 p.m.SOUTHJacksonville St. vs. Auburn at Greenville, S.C., 12:40 p.m.Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Duke at Greenville, S.C., 7:10 p.m.MIDWESTLoyola Chicago vs. Ohio St. at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.Yale vs. Purdue at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.Virginia Tech vs. Texas at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.Chattanooga vs. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 6:50 p.m.Iowa St. vs. LSU at Milwaukee, 7:20 p.m.Davidson vs. Michigan St. at Greenville, S.C., 9:40 p.m.Colgate vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 9:50 p.m.SOUTHWESTUAB vs. Houston at Pittsburgh, 9:20 p.m.FAR WESTMontana St. vs. Texas Tech at San Diego, 1:45 p.m.Miami vs. Southern Cal at Greenville, S.C., 3:10 p.m.TCU vs. Seton Hall at San Diego, 9:57 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin