All times Eastern

Thursday, Mar. 17

EAST

S. Dakota St. vs. Providence at Buffalo, N.Y., 12:40 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. UConn at Buffalo, N.Y., 6:50 p.m.

SOUTH

Longwood vs. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 2:45 p.m.

Marquette vs. North Carolina at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter's vs. Kentucky at Indianapolis, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Murray St. at Indianapolis, 9:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

Richmond vs. Iowa at Buffalo, N.Y., 3:10 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Norfolk St. vs. Baylor at Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

Vermont vs. Arkansas at Buffalo, N.Y., 9:20 p.m.

FAR WEST

Michigan vs. Colorado St. at Indianapolis, 12:15 p.m.

Memphis vs. Boise St. at Portland, Ore., 1:45 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 4:15 p.m.

Creighton vs. San Diego St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 7:27 p.m.

Akron vs. UCLA at Portland, Ore., 9:50 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 18

EAST

Delaware vs. Villanova at Pittsburgh, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. vs. Auburn at Greenville, S.C., 12:40 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Duke at Greenville, S.C., 7:10 p.m.

MIDWEST

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio St. at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.

Yale vs. Purdue at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Texas at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 6:50 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. LSU at Milwaukee, 7:20 p.m.

Davidson vs. Michigan St. at Greenville, S.C., 9:40 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 9:50 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UAB vs. Houston at Pittsburgh, 9:20 p.m.

FAR WEST

Montana St. vs. Texas Tech at San Diego, 1:45 p.m.

Miami vs. Southern Cal at Greenville, S.C., 3:10 p.m.

TCU vs. Seton Hall at San Diego, 9:57 p.m.

