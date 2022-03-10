Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA), a Monona-based nonprofit, is looking for volunteers who are interested in providing young people with financial and career life skills.
By teaching students how to manage money and learn the skills needed for a successful career, JA volunteers help students become productive employees, successful business owners, effective managers of their personal finances, and engaged citizens of their communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that financial literacy and solid career planning have become essential survival skills, especially for students whose families struggle with financial mobility.
“Corporate and community volunteers bring JA programs to life by sharing personal and professional experiences and skills with students. This interaction helps students connect what they learn in school and what they need to succeed in work, a career, and daily life,” said Jane Nicholson, South Central Region Director. Nicholson added, “Becoming a JA volunteer is easy for you but life-changing for the students you teach.”
Each volunteer can choose the class they want to teach, complete training, and receive the materials that show the key topics, games, and activities to be shared with students.
Most JA programs use 3 to 7 classroom visits. Other volunteer opportunities exist for those who want to teach online or create pre-recorded videos about their careers.
The South-Central Region office of Junior Achievement is located at 2800 Royal Avenue, Suite 207, in Monona. The office provides youth programs in Sauk, Iowa, Columbia, Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge and Walworth counties.
In the past four years, the 12 area offices of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin have used a dedicated core of more than 13,400 volunteer mentors to impact 440,000 Wisconsin students.
More information about the impact of JA in Wisconsin can be found at Wisconsin.ja.org.
If you are interested in being a JA volunteer in the South-Central Region, contact Nicholson at 608-288-8201 or by email at jnicholson@jawis.org