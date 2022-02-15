McFarland seeks consultants for several parks projects

The village of McFarland is moving ahead on several proposed parks projects, and working on a future conservation plan.
The McFarland Village Board are going ahead with seeking consultants to design a “state of the art” skate park at William McFarland Park, renovating the current skateboard facility.
This is the first step in a series of improvements planned for William McFarland Park, and Community Park, which were finalized in a master planning process last fall.
Some of the long-term changes to the park include moving soccer facilities out of William McFarland Park to Community Park, and adding features like a basketball court, outdoor ice rink, pickleball complex, new playground, walking paths, aquatics facility and adult fitness area.
The village is looking for consultants to do engineering design, community outreach, gather public input, provide completed design plans and oversee bidding and construction. About $15,000 is budgeted for these services.
The village will also seeking consultants to design and plan the development of lake access at Lewis Park. The park is located on the shores of Lower Mud Lake, and the village hopes to explore how to create formal village lake access. About $15,000 is budgeted for this design service.
McFarland is also looking to make a management plan for conservancy areas in the park system. The plan would guide restoration for certain areas of McFarland parks, village staff says, and guide action steps for best serving the 110 acres of park land.
Village Board member Carrie Nelson said that this conservancy plan would not include conservation of potential Native American Burian Mounds in the community. The parks and recreation board chose to pursue a separate study for conserving area burial mounds, and are hoping to have a more formalized plan for that study this spring. The village has about $75,000 set aside for this study.
And, the village board is looking for consultants to design an expansion of Paulson Road, reworking the road to allow through-traffic and replace underground utilities.
Village Board member Chris St. Clair shared that village staff faces challenges plowing the street because it isn’t a full through-way. Emergency services are also limited by the current traffic pattern.
The project would potentially add curb and gutter to both sides of the road, and a sidewalk and bike lanes. The village has budgeted $117,000 for design services, about $100,000 of that coming out of the 2022 budget.
Police vehicle
In other matters, the village board is purchasing its first electric police vehicle.
The board voted on Feb. 14 to purchase a fully-electric vehicle, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, to replace the current chief vehicle.
The vehicle purchase, costing up to $63,000, is “in line with the sustainability efforts that the village is undertaking,” police chief Aaron Chapin told the village board.
The village was recognized in 2021 for its commitment to sustainability, with the public safety center currently under construction being net zero energy building. The building includes a geothermal system and a solar array, and electric vehicle charging stations.