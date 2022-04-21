On Saturday, April 16, at approximately 12:25 a.m. a Monona Police officer observed a gray Kia Forte traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 at South Towne Drive, at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Highway 51.
The driver did not stop for the officer and began to travel northbound on Highway 51. Another Monona Police officer was set with tire deflation sticks on HWY 51 just north of Broadway. As the vehicle passed this location it struck the tire deflation sticks causing the front driver side tire to flatten. The suspect vehicle had to reduce its speed to under 40 mph. The vehicle exited onto Cottage Grove Road, driving up over the curb in front of 814 Atlas Ave. The vehicle came to a stop near 702 Atlas Ave, where the driver was taken into custody.
The driver, Edward I. Smith, of Madison, was arrested on charges of Felony Eluding an Officer, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine >30 grams, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping (3 counts). Smith was also taken into custody on 3 active arrest warrants through Dane County.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and McFarland Police Department.
Weapons violation
At 3:37 p.m. on April 12, the Monona Police Department and surrounding agencies responded to a weapons offense on the Beltline at S. Stoughton Rd. An uninvolved witness observed a subject fire multiple rounds at another moving vehicle as both were traveling eastbound on the highway. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area and based on the excellent descriptions provided, the suspect vehicle was located and stopped as it made its way onto Interstate 94. Two subjects were taken into custody from the stop and a firearm was recovered.
Police determined that the other vehicle involved was indeed struck by bullets. Fortunately, the occupants were not physically injured. The Eastbound Beltline Hwy was temporarily shut down while officers searched and recovered evidence at the scene of the shooting. The Beltline was re-opened at 4:50 p.m.
Preliminary information indicates that this shooting appears to be targeted. The incident remains under investigation and we will provide an update to this release as we’re able.
We are very fortunate that no one was physically hurt as a result of this brazen act. The Monona Police Department is working with our partner law enforcement agencies on this case. It is our shared goal to thoroughly investigate this incident in which we hope will result in the arrest and referral for criminal prosecution of those responsible. Our community does not tolerate gun violence.
Matthew M. Rhone, of Fitchburg WI, was arrested for the following offenses as a result of the investigation into the Beltline shooting incident on 04/12/22:1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of a Firearm by an Adjudicated Delinquent and Felony Bail Jumping for similar offense.
At the time of this release, Mr. Rhone is currently a resident at the Dane County Jail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
I would like to thank the members of the Dane County Sheriffs Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Grove Police Department for joining the Monona Police in what was a swift and collaborative response to this incident.