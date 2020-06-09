The City of Milton Common Council approved June 2 a three-phased reopening plan for the city’s public facilities.
The library board approved a five-phase reopening plan for the library on June 1.
In a memo to council, Hulick noted the city’s plan follows guidance as provided by the Rock County Health Department Reopening Phased Plan, which follows public health metrics and is updated on a 14-day basis.
The city will synchronize its 14-day metrics reevaluations with those done by the county, working to follow the county through its reopening guidelines, Hulick wrote.
Hulick said the county’s plan would serve the city as a “backbone,” but will be tailored to address the city’s specific needs.
“The goal of the plan is to avoid bouncing back and forth between opening and closing,” Hulick wrote, adding that any changes in the plan or its phases will be “closely linked” to information provided by Rock County.
Changes in the plan will be “cautiously evaluated and fully vetted” with the mayor, council, staff and health experts, he wrote.
The city’s plan is further aligned with the State of Wisconsin Organizational Reopening Plan, he wrote.
Throughout the process, city services will continue to be provided, he noted.
“Our plan is to immediately move into Phase I,” he said, adding the city opened some facilities such as playgrounds.
The plan strives to achieve set metrics before moving between phases, and does not offer specific dates indicating when each phase will complete, Hulick said, adding: “Nobody wants to be stuck in Phase I until Christmas. We want to expand in a safe manner.”
“It is a challenge to have this environment of chronic uncertainty. This brings structure and a framework so we can evaluate, and that’s probably the best we can do right now,” said Mayor Anissa Welch of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.