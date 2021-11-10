Supervisors co-sponsor jail shortfall funding resolution

Several Dane County Supervisors applauded Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s decision to “un-pause” the Dane County Jail project as “the right one for Dane County.”
Supervisors Tim Rockwell, Melissa Ratcliff, Jerry Bollig and Maureen McCarville introduced a resolution to fund an expected shortfall of $23 million for the jail consolidation project.
Rockwell, who represents Sun Prairie on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said the restart of the project will allow the true and final cost of any increases resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on labor, goods, and timing to be fully evaluated.
Bollig explained why he agreed to co-sponsor the resolution.
“I have followed this project for years and I am elated to see the jail finally moving through the process and on its way to completion,” Bollig said. Building a safe jail is fiscally responsible. Paying the costs of shipping residents to other counties for safety reasons would cause a huge financial burden for our taxpayers.”
Ratcliff, who represents the Cottage Grove area on the board, said she understands the importance of moving forward with the Dane County Jail project now.
“The Jail Consolidation Project will take years to complete and is based on the numerous studies and requirements that the county board adopted throughout the past decade,” Ratcliff said. “It’s important that we build a safe and humane facility for residents, staff and volunteers.”
Rockwell recalled the jail as being among the reasons he sought election last year.
“I ran for office on the platform of working to get this jail project completed,” Rockwell said. “It is the humane thing to do. My district agrees, they put me into office and I plan to deliver.”
McCarville, who chairs the county board’s Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, said the project was near and dear to the heart of late Supervisor Paul Rusk.
“He agonized over the awful conditions at the jail and the way people with mental health issues were often locked up for days in solitary confinement for safety reasons,” McCarville said, “and how this would only exacerbate their conditions. Paul would be so happy to see that we are finally addressing this unconscionable situation.”
Both Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and former Sheriff Dave Mahoney have stated multiple times that the conditions at the jail are inhumane and unsafe. The current 1950s jail is unsafe and does not meet standards required by Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) or safety standards set by the state as explained in depth by the more than 1,400-page jail studies completed by Mead and Hunt.
“It is time to get this project done,” Rockwell added. “True criminal justice reform starts with addressing basic human needs. A safe jail environment is crucial and as basic as it gets.”
The jail consolidation plan will move the antiquated 1950s-era jail that has 1,013 beds to a facility with 922 beds that will also offer services for those needing both physical and mental health care. The new facility will meet current state standards and PREA requirements while also creating operational efficiencies.