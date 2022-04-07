April 7 College News

Payton Dutcher and Aracely Portillo of Madison were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Superior for the fall 2021 semester, after earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Northern State University
Brianna Back of Cottage Grove was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above to earn the honor.
North Dakota State University
Katherine Hildebrandt of McFarland and Molly Najdowski of Madison were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Hildebrandt is an interior design major, and Najdowski is studying civil engineering. They earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the award.
Luther College
Jack Bell, Emmelyn Cullen, Griffin Glassel, Audrey Kuhn, Charlotte Ravenscroft, Malachi Rettmann and Elizabeth Roby of Madison were named to the Luther College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, earning a 3.5 or better.
UW-Whitewater
Parker Olsen of Madison earned a Milwaukee Journalism Club 2021 Collegiate Excellence in Journalism award this semester, in the Best Sports Story category. Olsen is a UW-Whitewater student studying journalism.
Ripon College
Jaylend Brown of Madison, Keara Duffy of McFarland, Kynaeda Gray of McFarland and Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland were named to the Dean’s List this fall for their academic performance at Ripon College in Ripon Wisconsin. The students earned a 3.4 grade point average or above for the award.
Mount Mary University
Ann Rodgers of Madison was named to the Dean’s List at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee for the fall 2021 semester. Rodgers is studying biology, and earned a 3.6 grade point average or higher for the honor.
Kalamazoo College
Jessica Dant of McFarland earned Honors Day recognition on Friday, Nov. 5 for academic performance at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo Michigan. Dant earned the first-year chemistry award.
Bemidji State University
Ashley East of McFarland was named to the President’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji Minnesota for fall 2021. To earn the honor, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Gavin Wood of McFarland and Kyle Anongdeth of Monona were named to the Dean’s List for the winter quarter at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Students must earn a 3.2 grade point average or higher are named to the Dean’s List, and students with a 3.7 or better earn high honors.