 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 7 College News

UW-Superior

Payton Dutcher and Aracely Portillo of Madison were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Superior for the fall 2021 semester, after earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Northern State University

Brianna Back of Cottage Grove was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above to earn the honor.

North Dakota State University

Katherine Hildebrandt of McFarland and Molly Najdowski of Madison were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Hildebrandt is an interior design major, and Najdowski is studying civil engineering. They earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the award.

Luther College

Jack Bell, Emmelyn Cullen, Griffin Glassel, Audrey Kuhn, Charlotte Ravenscroft, Malachi Rettmann and Elizabeth Roby of Madison were named to the Luther College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, earning a 3.5 or better.

UW-Whitewater

Parker Olsen of Madison earned a Milwaukee Journalism Club 2021 Collegiate Excellence in Journalism award this semester, in the Best Sports Story category. Olsen is a UW-Whitewater student studying journalism.

Ripon College

Jaylend Brown of Madison, Keara Duffy of McFarland, Kynaeda Gray of McFarland and Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland were named to the Dean’s List this fall for their academic performance at Ripon College in Ripon Wisconsin. The students earned a 3.4 grade point average or above for the award.

Mount Mary University

Ann Rodgers of Madison was named to the Dean’s List at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee for the fall 2021 semester. Rodgers is studying biology, and earned a 3.6 grade point average or higher for the honor.

Kalamazoo College

Jessica Dant of McFarland earned Honors Day recognition on Friday, Nov. 5 for academic performance at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo Michigan. Dant earned the first-year chemistry award.

Bemidji State University

Ashley East of McFarland was named to the President’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji Minnesota for fall 2021. To earn the honor, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Gavin Wood of McFarland and Kyle Anongdeth of Monona were named to the Dean’s List for the winter quarter at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Students must earn a 3.2 grade point average or higher are named to the Dean’s List, and students with a 3.7 or better earn high honors.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK