It took a herculean effort, but Poynette outslugged Portage 14-12 on Sunday, May 29, in Home Talent baseball action.
Poynette scored six runs in the sixth inning and the ninth to overcome an eight-run seventh inning for Portage.
“That was quite a battle, with both teams refusing to give in,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “Mike Jordahl is still one of the best hitters in the game right now. Even if we’re lucky enough to get him out, he still hits rockets. It’s fun to be a part of a team that just refuses to give up. They all know that anything can happen, and they play hard all the time.”
Poynette outhit Portage 19-17, as Steve Leiterman and Alex O’Connor went 2-for-6, while Tomlinson was 4-for-6. Kory Ryan, Aaron Krigbaum, Justin Hausser, Ryan Hutchinson, and Ian Nowell all had two hits for Poynette, as Krigbaum doubled twice and Nowell, Tomlinson and Ryan each had a two-bagger.
“Our pitching wasn’t as sharp as it has been in the past, but our defense worked out of some tough situations,” said Tomlinson.
Poynette had only one error. Leiterman and Tomlinson each scored three runs, as Tomlinson drove in four runs. Krigbaum, Hausser and Hutchinson had two RBIs apiece.
Poynette was slated to have a Night League game on May 25, but it was rained out and moved to June 21.
On Friday, May 27, Poynette lost to DeForest 5-3, as the Indians were outhit 9-4. Hausser did have another double for Poynette, who led 2-1 after two innings.
Riley Radewan went the distance on the mound, giving up five earned runs, nine hits and seven walks. He struck out five.
Leiterman reached base on an error in the first inning and scored on a groundball by Tomlinson. In the second inning, Hutchinson was hit by a pitch and Hausser doubled. Kyle Bestul drove in a run with a groundout.
In the fourth, Hutchinson led off with a walk and later scored on a groundball by Radewan. DeForest stranded 13 baserunners. Between the fifth and ninth innings, Poynette had only one baserunner.
“That was a pretty well-played game by both teams,” said Tomlinson. “With all the baserunners they had, we were fortunate to be close and have a chance at the end.”
Poynette is now 4-1 in league play, with a 1-0 record in Night League and exhibition play. Overall, the Indians are 6-1.
Poynette is due to play at Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., before returning home on Sunday to play Sun Prairie at noon.