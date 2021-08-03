What are foster parents?

Foster parents are:

• all different ages

• races

• income levels

• occupations

• single or married

• own their own homes or rent apartments

• work in or outside of their homes

• have their own children, or are caring for children for the first time

But, foster parents have two things in common: they want to help children, and they have the ability to roll with the punches. Most importantly, foster families need to provide safe, stable and caring homes for children.

Source: dcf.wisconsin.gov