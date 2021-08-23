Lt. Col. Dan Statz, a current Waunakee resident, completed a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, on July 23.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff for intelligence of the United States Army, presided and spoke to the class of 382 senior officers, international officers, and civilians serving at the Senior Executive Service level or above.
Next, Statz will take a position at F-35 Unit Conversion Office, 115th Fighter Wing.