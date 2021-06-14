Daytime bingo
Bingo is 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Meet in the dining room. Cash prizes will be awarded. There’s a cost per card and a maximum of four cards. Snacks and beverages provided.
Free blood pressure screening
Blood pressure screenings will be offered 10:15-11:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
Chair massage
Massage therapist Alicia Jenski, LMT, is offering chair massages and will be at The Gathering Place 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Sign up for 20 or 40 minutes. There is a cost. Call The Gathering Place receptionist for more information at 608-868-3500.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.